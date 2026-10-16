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Fri 16th Oct, 2026

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Local News

Gibraltar Supported Employment Scheme helps 204 employees

Supported Employment Scheme’s Principal Secretary, April Smart Devincenzi, in interview with the Chronicle. Photo by Johnny Bugeja

By Manar Ben Tahayekt
16th October 2026

The Supported Employment Scheme, which operates through the ministries of Equality and Employment, seeks to support individuals who face barriers through entering or remaining in employment, providing tailored assistance to help them develop skills, gain experience and move towards sustainable work.

Currently, the programme supports more than 200 employees.

Speaking to the Chronicle, Principal Secretary April Smart‑Devincenzi said “the scheme currently supports 204 employees through the different sections within the programme.”

This figure is continually changing as new people join the program, others progress into employment or move on and, therefore, the statistics are monitored regularly to ensure the required levels of support.

The scheme was launched back in 2011 by Sir Joe Bossano to address the need for a “more structured” approach to helping individuals who require additional assistance in accessing employment.

“It was developed around the principle that everyone should have the opportunity to participate in the workforce where possible, with the right support in place,” Ms Smart‑Devincenzi said.

“The programme aims to bridge the gap between the individual and the workplace by providing practical assistance to both participants and employers.”

“Its primary objective is to provide individuals with the appropriate support, guidance and opportunities to develop their skills, gain work experience and progress towards sustainable and meaningful employment,” she said.

One aspect of the scheme supports people with disabilities, helping them overcome barriers to employment through structured and ongoing support.  Participants can receive assistants identifying suitable employment opportunities and reasonable adjustments, the responsible said.

Support is also provided to individuals undergoing drugs and alcohol rehabilitation at Bruce’s Farm through the PATHS initiative, where participants undertake workshops including wellbeing and soft skills before preparing to re-enter the workplace, according to the Principal Secretary.

Another focuses on prison rehabilitation and reform, providing inmates with employment-related skills and supporting them with their transition back into the workforce.

Eligibility is assessed depending on the individual’s circumstances and support needs, with each application individually considered so that the appropriate level and type of support can be identified.

Support provided through the scheme is tailored to the needs of each participant and can include employment preparation, CV development, interview skills training, work placements and practical work experience, the department said.

Participants may gradually develop independence and themselves assist individuals acquire the skills and confidence they need to progress.

The program also involves working closely with employers, providing support during the initial stages of employment and continuing to monitor progress.

Ms. Smart-Devincenzi said the focus is not just on placing people in jobs, but “on ensuring they have the preparation and guidance needed to succeed.”

“Ultimately, the objective is for participants to achieve sustainable employment and, wherever possible, become increasingly independent in the workplace,” she added.

As demand for support continues to evolve, “the supported employment scheme is designed to assist individuals who may face barriers to entering or remaining in the labour market.”

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