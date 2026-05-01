Gibraltar terror threat level remains unchanged after UK steps up national stance

Gibraltar’s terrorism threat level will remain unchanged after the UK stepped up its national posture in the wake of recent attacks in London, but the Royal Gibraltar Police will increase high-visibility patrols as a precaution, the Gibraltar Government said on Friday.

The UK terrorism threat level was raised to “severe” by the Joint Terrorism Analysis Centre on Thursday, meaning a terror attack is “highly likely”.

The decision was taken after two Jewish men were stabbed in Golder’s Green in London, the latest in a string of incidents targeting Jewish communities.

Sir Mark Rowley, the Metropolitan Police Commissioner, warned of a growing “pandemic” of antisemitism in the UK.

On Friday, the Gibraltar Contingency Council met to consider the latest developments and the UK Government’s decision to increase the UK national threat level to severe.

The meeting was jointly chaired by the Governor, Lieutenant General Sir Ben Bathurst, and Chief Minister Fabian Picardo, and attended by the Deputy Chief Minister, Dr Joseph Garcia; the Minister for Health, Gemma Arias Vaquez; the Minister for Civil Contingencies, Leslie Bruzon; the Deputy Governor, Marc Holland; the Commissioner of Police, Owain Richards; the Commander British Forces, Commodore Tom Guy; and the Civil Contingencies Coordinator, Ivor Lopez.

The Council undertook a full review of the latest intelligence and assessments provided by the RGP and relevant partner agencies.

“Having carefully considered this information provided by the Commissioner of Police, the Council assessed that the terrorism threat level in Gibraltar is to remain at moderate,” No.6 Convent Place said in a statement.

“A moderate threat level means that an attack is considered a possibility but is not likely.”

“The Council was reassured by the ongoing intelligence-led work being carried out by the RGP.”

“The RGP will continue to closely monitor developments, including any emerging risks linked to events in the United Kingdom and elsewhere.”

“As a precautionary measure, the RGP will also increase high-visibility patrols across Gibraltar.”

The Government reiterated that public safety remained its highest priority and encouraged the public to remain vigilant and to report any suspicious activity to the RGP.