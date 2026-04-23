DPC allows trial for nighttime Eastside marine works

The Development and Planning Commission has approved a limited extension of night-time marine construction for the Eastside Marina project, opting for a four-week trial period allowing work until midnight, rather than full 24￼hour working originally sought by the applicant.

A debate on the application was heard during Thursday’s meeting of the DPC.

TNG Global Foundation sought approval to vary Condition 29 of its planning permission, which currently restricts noise￼generating construction activities to 8am–8pm on weekdays, 10am–6pm at weekends, with no works on Sundays or public holidays.

The DPC was told the variation is needed to allow night-time marine operations associated with the construction of the offshore breakwaters along the eastern coastline between Eastern Beach and Catalan Bay.

If permission was granted it would reduce the length of time needed to complete the works by three months, changing the expected end date from August 2027 to May 2027.

Members of the DPC were told that this would enable more sensitive near￼shore works to be substantially completed before the 2027 bathing season.

The applicant argued that marine operations are highly dependent on tides and weather, and that night working would provide greater operational flexibility, reduce downtime and inefficiencies, and shorten activity in a sensitive coastal area.

Night-time work would be limited to marine￼based activities such as loading material onto hopper barges, marine transport and offshore placement below water level.

Higher￼noise terrestrial operations, such as crushing, processing and piling would only be due during daytime hours.

A noise assessment submitted with the application indicates existing background night￼time levels are around 49.5 dB, with predicted operational levels of approximately 52 dB at Catalan Bay and 52.3 dB at Hassan Centenary Terraces (HCT) during the proposed marine works.

Mitigation measures were also suggested such as acoustic barriers, broadband reversing alarms and reduced drop heights.

A real￼time noise monitoring framework, under the oversight of the Environment Department and Environmental Agency, will also be in place.

The ESG’s Janet Howitt welcomed the “very detailed exchanges” between authorities and the applicant, which she said had already addressed many of the ESG’s concerns.

However, she said that she believes that the same level of information should be made available to the wider public.

In response, the Town Planner, Paul Naughton Rumbo said that “in the interests of transparency”, the documents will be published online, as “no one’s trying to hide anything”.

Questions were also raised about air and noise monitoring data, after checks of the public website showed no information currently available for the Catalan Bay area.

The Commission was told there are two real￼time noise monitoring locations, one at HCT and one near Catalan Bay village, with data being supplied directly to the Environmental Agency, though not currently published on its website.

Mrs Howitt said that given the scale of the project the data should also be made public, like other monitoring stations across the Rock.

The DPC also discussed plumes of sediment seen recently in the water, photos of which were shared widely on social media prompting beachgoers to question whether it is safe to swim and whether there is any oil pollution linked to barge operations.

The applicant’s environmental manager on site told Mrs Howitt and the DPC members that bi￼monthly water quality monitoring is underway, with samples analysed for relevant parameters.

The project has an oil spill response plan in place and the Environment Department is on site “almost daily” to check marine works.

Mrs Howitt asked for more frequent water quality sampling, given the approaching summer season.

The Commission was presented with three options regarding the application. These being option 1, approve full 24￼hour night-time marine operations as requested by the applicant, under strict controls.

Option 2, approve a four￼week trial period with night-time marine works allowed only until midnight, subject to real￼time monitoring, after which 24￼hour operations could be considered.

Or option 3, keep existing hours, with the possibility of a change in the future if needed.

The Town Planner’s report recommended option 2 and nine members agreed, voting in favour when doing so. Two members voted for option 1. No one voted for option 3.

It was noted that once members were satisfied that the controls work, the Commission could move to full night-time working, with the caveat that it has the power to withdraw or amend the concession if significant issues arise.

OTHER APPLICATIONS

A lengthy debate was had, including objectors, on the application for an extension for the Cormorant Camber Boat Owners Club Marina.

However, permission was granted for the application, which will create 19 new berths, with six members voting in favour, four against and one abstaining.

The application for external enhancements to Tradewinds frontage, including timber planters and fencing was given unanimous approval.

Concerns were raised by a resident, particularly about reduced emergency access and safety.

But the applicant addressed these by promising to maintain visibility and access, and by providing additional parking space for emergency vehicles.

The planning commission recommended approval subject to GFRS clearance, the maintaining of the footpath, and submitting a final landscaping plan.

The application was approved unanimously with these conditions.

The application for plunge pool at ground floor and the installation of pergola on first floor terrace at 1 Europa Pass Battery was approved but works can only start when the original firing step, removed by the applicant during previously permitted works in 2015, is reinstated.

The applicant had previously committed to reinstating the firing step in line with heritage advice, but this has not yet been done.

The Ministry for Heritage stated that the firing step is of high historic and archaeological value and insisted it must be reconstructed before any further works.

Approval was granted on the condition that the firing step is reinstated and if the applicant starts the pool/pergola/fence before reinstating the firing step, it will be a breach of condition, and the department can stop works and take action.

The Government of Gibraltar’s application for the refurbishment of the main residence of The Mount into a boutique hotel was granted approval unanimously.

Some conditions were attached to the approval, including the need for a lighting strategy to be submitted and approved, signage and wayfinding details to be approved, sustainability measures, and visitor￼only parking management.

The application for the proposed upgrade and diversion of the existing fuel pipework infrastructure network, together with construction of a larger pump room at No. 3 Jetty to Western Arms, North Mole via main North Mole Road gained approval with ten in favour and one absenting.

The ESG stated they could not support the project at this stage.

A Traffic Management Plan, including coordination with local businesses/residents and tourist flows will need to be filed as well as detailed drainage and pollution control strategy and noise mitigation and marine protection measures.

The application for a minor amendment to a roof extension at 69C and D Prince Edwards Road was approved unanimously.