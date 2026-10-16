Gibraltar University officially opens Kusuma Conference Suite 

The University of Gibraltar officially opened its Kusuma Trust Conference Suite yesterday morning, unveiling a multi-purpose facility designed to support teaching, student life and conferences, while serving the wider Gibraltarian community.

University Vice Chancellor Catherine Bachleda described the suite as a flexible space providing a professional environment for learning, collaboration and engagement with external organisations and professionals.

“Nothing of this would have been possible without Kusuma Trust Gibraltar. Their generous support enabled the complete refurbishment and repurposing of the former bistro point into this state-in-the-art multi-purpose hall, conference suite, and executive boardroom,” Mrs Bachleda said.

She described Kusuma Trust’s support as “a long-term investment in our students’ potential and of the University’s role in the future of Gibraltar.”

Kusuma trustees Soma Pujari and Peter Isola attended the opening, alongside the trust’s manager, Michelle Tosso, and representatives of Gibraltarian society.

Mrs Pujari said she hoped the suite would become a place where people could come together to exchange ideas, push boundaries and make decisions on issues including environmental protection, technology and education.

Mrs Tosso described the suite as “a much-needed facility for the University”, adding that it would increase teaching capacity while also promoting Gibraltar internationally.

“When people visit Gibraltar, they'll be able to see one of the most stunning locations with views of the Strait, which are quite spectacular and I'm sure it's something that they'll remember long after they visit,” she said.

Kusuma Trust has a longstanding partnership with the university, having provided grants to upgrade the North Wing simulation suite at the School of Health Sciences. The facility benefits 160 students by allowing them to practise scenarios that replicate real-life hospital ward situations.

The trust also awards annual £3,000 Excellence Prizes to high-performing students in Gibraltar, including A-level and undergraduate students progressing to leading universities.

In addition, Kusuma Trust funds university talks and guidance workshops to help students in Gibraltar make the transition to higher education.