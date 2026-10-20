Gino Ochello says getting role in Lego film still feels ‘surreal’

Gibraltarian actor Gino Ochello has described landing the role of Leo in Lego’s first live-action Heartlake the Musical film as “completely surreal”, following his first-ever audition.

Lego Friends: Heartlake the Musical was released on Netflix and Lego’s YouTube channel last Friday. Mr Ochello’s casting happened even before his selection for the lead role in Karate Kid, the Musical.

“Getting the role of Leo in Lego Friends: Heartlake the Musical still feels completely surreal to me,” he told the Chronicle.

“It all started with an open call, which was actually my very first audition ever, even right before Karate Kid,” he said.

“At that time, I was still doing my A-Levels, and it was on the very last day of school which I started rehearsals for the movie.”

The 90-minute feature brings the Lego Friends world to life through music and live performances, following a young girl on a journey into Heartlake City.

Mr Ochello stars alongside Jada Langley, who plays Daisy, a young girl struggling to fit in at a new school in a new country.

Daisy discovers a mysterious key that transports her into the Lego Friends world, where she meets new friends and learns that they need her help.

Together, they work to save an important local landmark, with the story unfolding through songs and dance.

Mr Ochello said he was still “trying to take in” the experience, which had turned his childhood dream of appearing on television into reality.

He also had to keep his involvement in the film secret until the producers began promoting it.

“I think, coming from Gibraltar, the idea of being on TV always felt like such a distant dream, you know... Like my younger self, like little Gino always dreamed about it. but it never really felt like something I could do or could happen to me.”

He said working with people behind major productions had made the experience even more remarkable.

“So, being able to do this and work with the director of High School Musical, and Dirty Dancing and Michael Jackson's director and choreographer himself has honestly been absolutely mad,” he admitted.

“What makes it even crazier is that now I'm able to actually talk about it.”

Mr Ochello said he had kept the project secret even from his family.

“I've had to keep it a complete secret even from my own family and so being able to talk about it and share it with everyone and see it all come to life is something I'm incredibly grateful for.”

He described filming as “surreal”, saying the experience was exactly as he had imagined it and as it was presented in the films.

He said the set was “chaotic, but full of emotion and nothing but love between the cast and the creatives”.

“I couldn’t have asked for a better first experience on set.”