Government says student grant increases will be paid in full

The Government has assured students that they will receive the full inflationary increase to their maintenance grants through their next two payments, including back pay omitted from the first instalment.

The increase, announced by the Chief Minister in the 2026 Budget, could not be included in the initial payment because the Department for Education had already arranged it in advance, the Government said.

The adjustment will instead be applied to the second and third payments, together with the outstanding amount from the first.

The Government was reacting after the GSD raised the issue after being approached by students concerned they had not yet received the increase.

“Unfortunately, the first payments had already been arranged by the Department for Education in advance, and could not therefore include the inflationary increase announced at Budget time,” the Minister for Education, Dr Jon Cortes, said.

“As has been explained to Mr Reyes, students will receive their full amounts through the next two payments.”

“Mr Reyes, himself an education professional, should know better than to play on the emotions of students and parents to try and make headlines.”