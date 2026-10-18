Grammarians grab win with last stroke

Grammarians 3-2 Eagles

Neither the rain nor the fact that this was the first encounter between the two sides appeared to have reduced the rivalry between Grammarians and Eagles as they came face to face on Sunday.

A fast-paced, tense encounter provided an exciting, scoreless first quarter before Grammarians broke the deadlock early in the second, driving straight through the Eagles defence.

There was an immediate response, with the Grammarians goalkeeper making a good stop to deny Eagles an immediate equaliser.

Grammarians came close to adding to their tally, but the Eagles goalkeeper produced two consecutive blocks to deny them as the match swung from end to end.

Even as the rain poured down through the second quarter, there was little doubt that both sides were searching for their first victory. The quality and pace of play kept the handful of spectators entertained.

Grammarians deflected an Eagles short-corner attempt as the Oranges came closer to finding an equaliser. However, demonstrating their strength in challenges, Grammarians turned an attack with limited numbers into a second goal, shrugging off challenges before turning and striking at goal.

With the match continuing to swing from one end to the other, there was little between the two sides. Grammarians came closest to scoring next, with the Eagles goalkeeper producing a strong block to deny the Maroons a third goal from a quick counterattack.

Grammarians went into the half-time break leading 2-0, although Eagles were far from finished and had shown they remained capable of mounting a comeback.

Grammarians began the third quarter looking to use their lead to their advantage, focusing on protecting possession while stretching an Eagles side searching for its first goal.

Less hurried in their play, the Maroons began to gain momentum, retaining possession and forcing Eagles to defend and chase back.

Although the rivalry between the sides was intense, there were moments of sportsmanship, with handshakes and good-spirited gestures following physical challenges. It was an encouraging sign in an encounter with a history of conflict between the sides.

The Eagles goalkeeper produced two excellent stops at a crucial juncture, denying Grammarians as Eagles struggled to build momentum going forward. He then stood his ground twice more, blocking with his feet before the Grammarians goalkeeper was called into action at the other end.

Eagles received the first green card of the match and had to manage with a player short for a spell as the third quarter drew to a close.

As the first league match of the season wore on, the fast pace began to take its toll, with a noticeable drop in the chasing and running.

Eagles took advantage to force a short corner, but solid defending denied them a clear opportunity, with the final ball going over the crossbar.

There were some grateful smiles as the whistle sounded for the end of the third quarter, with players beginning to feel the effects of a fast-paced, fiercely contested encounter.

Despite leading 2-0, Grammarians’ advantage remained under threat as Eagles continued to look for a way back into the match.

Eagles won three consecutive short corners following a decision against Grammarians that was disputed by their coach. The Maroons defended well to survive all three before immediately responding with a short corner of their own, which came to nothing.

Grammarians continued to look the more commanding side, pushing Eagles back as they searched for a third goal. Once again, the Eagles goalkeeper was on hand to produce a one-handed block.

Eagles responded with a quick break that finally brought their first goal.

They came close to adding a second moments later, with goalkeeper and forward both risking injury as they slid towards the ball at the far post, but it eventually went out of play.

A green card against a Grammarians player was also disputed, and a subsequent decision against the Maroons led to another short corner. The tension rose as Eagles found the equaliser.

Calls of “Let’s use our head, let’s play hockey” came from the bench as Grammarians looked to regain the lead.

The Maroons won a short corner as they increased their forward momentum in the closing stages. Eagles defended resolutely, blocking at the goalmouth before conceding another short corner.

This time, the final ball found its way through the Eagles defence, allowing Grammarians to snatch victory with virtually the last stroke of the match.