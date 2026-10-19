HMS Queen Elizabeth to open to public during Gibraltar visit

HMS Queen Elizabeth will open to the public in Gibraltar on Sunday, October 25, giving members of the community the opportunity to visit the Royal Navy aircraft carrier.

The 65,000-tonne vessel is sailing to Gibraltar after departing Belfast as part of an ongoing three-month deployment.

Commander British Forces, Commodore Tim Davey, said: “HMS Queen Elizabeth opening to visitors presents a unique and rare opportunity for the people of Gibraltar to engage with the Royal Navy’s sailors and cutting-edge capabilities. Given Gibraltar’s longstanding and close relationship with the Royal Navy, the event provides a fitting occasion to strengthen community connections, celebrate our shared history, and showcase the Navy’s role in supporting national security and prosperity both today and in the future.”

HMS Queen Elizabeth left Belfast on October 12 following a five-day port visit, the first by a British aircraft carrier to the Northern Irish capital in 61 years.

The ship sailed from Portsmouth on September 5 and is currently undertaking operational training and readiness activity.

It is serving as the Afloat Command Platform for NATO’s Allied Reaction Force, the first time a Queen Elizabeth-class carrier has led the high-readiness maritime reaction force.

The carrier is also carrying out advanced warfare training under the Royal Navy’s Fleet Operational Standards and Training organisation, including helicopter integration with Chinooks and work involving uncrewed and autonomous technologies.

The programme is due to continue into 2027 and will include multinational exercises with NATO allies and partners.

HMS Queen Elizabeth is scheduled to resume its role as the UK’s high-readiness strike carrier and fleet flagship in late 2027.

Tickets to visit the ship are free of charge but limited in number and can be obtained via buytickets.gi.