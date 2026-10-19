How it all came about: Our Málaga Fashion Week

By Dorcas Hammond

I’ve had my eye on Málaga Fashion Week for quite some time. It was always an event I admired, and over the years, I even had the pleasure of watching two of my former students participate in one way or another. Yet, for myself, the timing never felt quite right. I kept finding excuses, asking myself what the point would be, and putting it off for another year.

That mindset changed this year. Having worked alongside the Gibraltar Fashion Collective for three years, we have continually raised the bar with every show. But this year’s presentation was truly something else - a spectacular showcase of raw creativity, technique, and exceptional local talent.

Seeing that level of work on display, I realized that showing in Gibraltar was only Step 1. Our local talent deserved a broader stage, and I knew we had to take this further.

I decided to approach the Fashion Collective with an idea: taking a select group to represent Gibraltar at Málaga Fashion Week’s prestigious Pasarela Larios.

Naturally, the designers I had in mind were trained at my academy, Dorcas Fashion Academy, and had actively participated in both the Fashion Collective’s workshops and our annual show.

This wasn't a formal competition, but the selection required careful thought. I needed individuals who could not only deliver, but who had the sheer work ethic, drive, and untapped potential to step up to an international standard.

Spotlighting Gibraltar's Five Designers

While several other talented students from Dorcas Fashion Academy and the Fashion Collective were initially selected, some were unable to make the full commitment this time around. But the door remains open, and we shall see what next year brings.

In the end, five dedicated designers stepped up to represent us, each bringing a unique combination of skill, vision, and determination: Mireille Dalli, Charlene Figueras, Shirley Samtani, Grace Manfred, and Resham Galea-Khiani.

Each was selected for a distinct quality—one for exceptional technical construction, another for bold creative vision, and others for their sheer promise and adaptability.

Most importantly, all five possessed the drive and capacity to expand their collections and produce the extra pieces required to stand alongside international designers on the Pasarela Larios runway.

Behind the Scenes & Behind the Garments

Once the designers were chosen, the real work began behind the scenes. It was a whirlwind of organization—coordinating the design and creation of the additional garments required for a full runway collection, alongside managing the financial and logistical side of an event of this scale.

None of this would have been possible without the generous backing of our sponsors. We owe a huge debt of gratitude to Visit Gibraltar, El Martillo, Arrisse, and Henpris for their sponsorship and belief in our vision. Beyond our official sponsors, the unwavering support from our friends, families, and the community throughout this intensive preparation process proved invaluable as each piece came together.

After spending the entire summer pouring our hearts and hours into this project, the moment finally arrived. On the 25th of September, we made our journey to Málaga—fully prepared, excited, and ready for the runway the following day.

Runway Momentum

The big day began bright and early with fittings scheduled for 10:00 a.m. Eager to hit the ground running, we arrived by 9:30 a.m.

As the morning unfolded, models arrived in waves—some at 10:00, others closer to midday, and a few in the afternoon. The staggered timing didn't dampen our spirits in the slightest; the energy was electric.

Between taking photos, conducting fittings, and making final adjustments to ensure each garment sat perfectly, the morning flew by.

Once fittings were complete and the collection was carefully transported backstage, we gathered for lunch to celebrate a major milestone: we were actually there, living the moment we had worked toward all summer.

Afterwards, everyone returned to their hotels to get ready before heading back backstage around 8:00 p.m.

The excitement backstage reached a fever pitch as the models arrived, already glowing with completed hair and makeup, ready to be dressed in our designers' creations. We were also honoured to have minister Christian Santos in attendance, showing his full support for our local talent and sharing live reels and updates on Instagram as the anticipation built for the show.

When the time finally came, our models took to the famous 300-meter-plus catwalk, followed by each of our five designers taking their well-deserved bow. It was an unforgettable, spectacular moment—filled with pre-show nerves, immense pride, and incredible energy.

As the Director of Dorcas Fashion Academy, watching our designers shine on an international stage made me feel like a truly proud mother.

Celebrating the Gibraltar Spirit

After an extraordinarily long and thrilling day, the celebration continued at the Hard Rock Cafe for the official after-party. It was our chance to finally relax, soak in the accomplishment, and mingle with fellow designers and industry professionals.

Standing there together as team Gibraltar—with minister Santos joining in the celebrations—there was a profound sense of national pride.

Gibraltar may be a small community, but the talent we took to Málaga Fashion Week stood shoulder-to-shoulder with the international designers on that stage.

Taking our local gems to such a high-profile platform and seeing them shine at that level was an incredible achievement, and one that makes us immensely proud to be Gibraltarian.