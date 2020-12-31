Junta calls for tougher controls at border amid Covid spike
The Junta de Andalucia is calling on the Spanish Government to tighten controls at the frontier against the backdrop of escalating Covid-19 cases in La Linea. Jesus Aguirre, the Junta’s Minister for Health and Families, wrote to the Spanish Minister of Health, Salvador Illa, on Wednesday to ask the Spanish Government to “reinforce, strongly and...
Continue Reading
Register free to get 10 premium articles/month.Register Now
Subscribe to get unlimited accessSubscribe Now
Already a subscriber? Login here