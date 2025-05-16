An exhibition blending traditional Andalusian flowers with pieces from the Lego botanical collection caught the eye of locals John and Adeline Caruana when they visited patios in Córdoba last weekend.

Mr Caruana said his initial reaction was one of being “gobsmacked” at the “concept of intertwining traditional flowers with flowers from the Lego botanical collections is a both original and a tribute to traditional Andalusian flowers”.

The display, housed at the Palacio de Orive, combines real plants with more than 120,000 Lego elements, including over 60 individual flowerpots, large floral murals and a central arch.

The concept is a tribute to the region’s floral heritage while incorporating a creative twist through the use of Lego pieces.

“The idea brilliant as it enhances the contrast in colour between natural greenery and those of the Lego flowers,” said Mr Caruana.

He said that the exhibition was designed by Spain’s only official Lego designer and has drawn interest from both Lego enthusiasts and the wider public.

“This is the first time we have come across this and we’re in not for the fact that long term exposure to sunlight would bleach the Lego pieces wife would probably also display some of her botanical collection in this way,” he said.

He added that exhibitions like these serve to attract both Lego enthusiast and that the attraction is currently the most visited patio in Cordoba drawing daily crowds of over 10,000 persons.

Mr Caruana said with his wife Adeline, they have mused about exploring whether other Lego enthusiasts would be interested in exhibiting their botanical collections as part of the local flower festival.

“Our understanding judging by public response to the recent local Lego exhibition is that there is a substantial following of Lego enthusiast locally,” he said.

Mr Caruana added that the exhibition is a must see for anyone and entrance is free.

“In short the exhibition has nothing to envy traditional Cordoba patios, barring the smell of flowers,” said Mr Caruana.

The exhibition is situated within the Palacio de Orive in Cordoba and open until Sunday, May 18 from 10 am to 2pm and reopens from 6pm to 10 pm.