Gibraltar Chronicle Logo

Fri 16th May, 2025

Gibraltar Chronicle Logo
Local News

Lego flower patio attracts locals to Córdoba exhibition

Photos by John Caruana

By Eyleen Gomez
16th May 2025

An exhibition blending traditional Andalusian flowers with pieces from the Lego botanical collection caught the eye of locals John and Adeline Caruana when they visited patios in Córdoba last weekend.

Mr Caruana said his initial reaction was one of being “gobsmacked” at the “concept of intertwining traditional flowers with flowers from the Lego botanical collections is a both original and a tribute to traditional Andalusian flowers”.

The display, housed at the Palacio de Orive, combines real plants with more than 120,000 Lego elements, including over 60 individual flowerpots, large floral murals and a central arch.

The concept is a tribute to the region’s floral heritage while incorporating a creative twist through the use of Lego pieces.

“The idea brilliant as it enhances the contrast in colour between natural greenery and those of the Lego flowers,” said Mr Caruana.

He said that the exhibition was designed by Spain’s only official Lego designer and has drawn interest from both Lego enthusiasts and the wider public.

“This is the first time we have come across this and we’re in not for the fact that long term exposure to sunlight would bleach the Lego pieces wife would probably also display some of her botanical collection in this way,” he said.

He added that exhibitions like these serve to attract both Lego enthusiast and that the attraction is currently the most visited patio in Cordoba drawing daily crowds of over 10,000 persons.

Mr Caruana said with his wife Adeline, they have mused about exploring whether other Lego enthusiasts would be interested in exhibiting their botanical collections as part of the local flower festival.

“Our understanding judging by public response to the recent local Lego exhibition is that there is a substantial following of Lego enthusiast locally,” he said.

Mr Caruana added that the exhibition is a must see for anyone and entrance is free.

“In short the exhibition has nothing to envy traditional Cordoba patios, barring the smell of flowers,” said Mr Caruana.

The exhibition is situated within the Palacio de Orive in Cordoba and open until Sunday, May 18 from 10 am to 2pm and reopens from 6pm to 10 pm.

Most Read

Opinion & Analysis

Shared prosperity will require major paradigm shift for Gib and Campo

Wed 14th May, 2025

Local News

Former gaming boss handed one-year prison term for contempt of court

Wed 14th May, 2025

Local News

Late Medieval Round Tower listed as protected heritage asset

Thu 15th May, 2025

Local News

Cruise couple seek women they credit for inspiring proposal

Wed 14th May, 2025

Local News

Gibraltar Government announces new digital clearing and settlement framework

Tue 13th May, 2025

Download The App On The iOS Store
E-Edition

Today's Paper

16th May 2025

Read our latest newspaper by downloading our app from the link below.

Download The App On The iOS Store

Related Articles

Local News
Gibraltar International Bank marks 10 years with eye on digital future, and ‘a human touch’

16th May 2025

Local News
Supreme Court pays tribute to John Alcantara, trailblazing judge with a human touch

16th May 2025

Local News
Counselling and Psychotherapy Forum to hold AGM on June 2

16th May 2025

Local News
Refresher training programme launched for domiciliary care workers

16th May 2025

Contact Us

Find Us On Twitter

Gibraltar Chronicle (Newspaper) Ltd,
Watergate House,
Line Wall Road,
Gibraltar
GX11 1AA.
Tel: +350 200 47063

About Us

The Gibraltar Chronicle is a daily newspaper published in Gibraltar since 1801. It is one of the world's oldest English language newspapers to have been in print continuously. Our print edition and e-paper is published daily except Sundays.


The Gibraltar Chronicle (Newspaper) Ltd is licensed by the Gibraltar Government's Office of Fair Trading, licence number BL 152009.

Subscriptions

© Copyright Gibraltar Chronicle 2025