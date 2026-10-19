Lifesaving videos launched to teach children how to respond to cardiac emergencies

The Department of Education has launched two educational videos aimed at teaching children how to respond to a cardiac emergency.

The videos, launched to mark World Restart a Heart Day on October 16, were developed in collaboration with the Gibraltar Cardiac Association and with advice from Gibraltar Health Authority Chief Paramedic Sigurd Haveland.

The first is aimed at children under eight and focuses on recognising an emergency, knowing who to call for help and what to do while speaking to the emergency services.

The second, for children aged eight and over, introduces practical lifesaving skills including compression-only cardiopulmonary resuscitation and the use of an automated external defibrillator.

The initiative builds on existing work involving the Department of Education, the GHA and the Gibraltar Cardiac Association.

The association has previously donated defibrillators to every school in Gibraltar, while St John Ambulance has delivered the Kids CPR ‘train the trainer’ programme to teachers.

The new videos are intended to support teaching staff in delivering lifesaving instruction to pupils and contribute to wider staff training and awareness.

They will also be shared across digital and media platforms to extend their reach beyond schools.

The video is available at https://www.youtube.com/playlist?list=PLJf1jOVJBhcI

World Restart a Heart Day is marked annually on October 16 and aims to raise awareness of cardiac arrest and the importance of early intervention.

The Minister for Education, Dr John Cortes, said: “"Knowing what to do in an emergency can make all the difference, and these videos will help give our children the confidence to act when someone needs help. We have already ensured that our schools are equipped with defibrillators, but it is equally important that our school communities understand how and when to use them. By introducing lifesaving skills in an age-appropriate way, we are empowering children with knowledge that could one day save a life. I am grateful to the Gibraltar Cardiac Association, the GHA and everyone involved in making this important initiative possible."