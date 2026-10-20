Lincoln Red Imps remain unbeaten

Lincoln Red Imps 2-1 Lynx

After what had been an intense week of Conference League football, Lincoln Red Imps returned to the field on Sunday to face what would generally be considered an easy encounter against Lynx.

However, with minds very much on their Conference League campaign, with a match against Twente coming up this week, and the need to rotate players to keep the squad fresh, Lincoln were only able to scrape through with a narrow win against a side struggling at the foot of the table.

The match saw Ethan Jolley and Lee Mason earn starting places, with Torrilla also in the starting eleven as Pavon rotated his squad.

Although dominating possession, Lincoln had to wait until the 40th minute to break the deadlock, with Mula grabbing his first goal of the game.

The Lincoln player was to strike again just 11 minutes into the second half, putting his side into what should have been a comfortable lead.

However, struggling to add to their tally against a combative Lynx side, the final ten minutes were to become tense as Cabeza Aguera narrowed the deficit for Lynx.

Lincoln's defence was split wide open by a quick break from the halfway line, allowing the Lynx goalscorer to find the net.

Aguera was not to last much longer on the field, however, as he was sent off with just minutes remaining. An off-the-ball incident saw the match stopped, with the player shown a direct red card. Tensions boiled over, with Lynx head coach also receiving a yellow card.

Lincoln Red Imps eventually scraped through to a 2-1 victory, securing the points and maintaining their unbeaten run in the league. However, they have already dropped points, having drawn one of their five matches played. The result keeps them in third place, behind St Joseph and Magpies.