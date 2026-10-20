Gibraltar Chronicle Logo

Tue 20th Oct, 2026

Gibraltar Chronicle Logo
Features

Lines of Light poetry installation opens at Gibraltar Lighthouse

Photo by Johnny Bugeja

By Chronicle Staff
20th October 2026

The Gibraltar Heritage Trust has launched a participatory poetry installation at the Gibraltar Lighthouse, inviting residents and visitors to explore the landmark’s history through haiku as part of the Gibunco Gibraltar Literary Festival fringe events. Gibraltar

Lines of Light runs from October 15 to November 30, 2026, and invites visitors to write their own three-line poems inspired by the lighthouse and its surroundings. 

The installation draws on a historical connection between Gibraltar and Japan. In May 1921, Crown Prince Hirohito of Japan, who later became Emperor, visited the Europa Point Lighthouse during a six-month journey to Europe. His visit is recorded in the lighthouse’s historical order book. 

The Gibraltar Heritage Trust said the project aimed to encourage visitors to experience the lighthouse in a new and creative way, using haiku, a traditional Japanese form of poetry that captures observations of nature in a few lines.  

The lighthouse provides a setting for visitors to draw inspiration from passing ships, changing light, the coastline and views towards Africa, and visitors are invited to write their own haiku on specially designed cards, which will be displayed along the lighthouse staircase as the installation develops. 

The trust said the initiative would grow into a collective celebration of the lighthouse, its maritime heritage and the different ways people experience the historic landmark. 

No previous poetry or writing experience is required, and guidance will be available to help participants create their poems. 

The project forms part of the Gibraltar Heritage Trust’s wider work to make heritage accessible through education, cultural outreach and community participation. It also brings together local heritage and literary organisations to engage new audiences. 

The installation will remain on display until November 30, with visitors able to contribute throughout the period. 

The Gibraltar Lighthouse is open from Monday to Saturday, between 10.30am and 1.30pm. Guided tours can also be booked online. 

Visitors presenting a valid Gibraltar Literary Festival ticket will receive a 10% discount on lighthouse admission between November 9 and 15. 

 

Most Read

Local News

HMS Queen Elizabeth to open to public during Gibraltar visit

Mon 19th Oct, 2026

Local News

CM pitches Gibraltar’s ‘next phase of growth’ in final Guildhall address

Mon 19th Oct, 2026

Local News

Revolut says Rock's ‘clear and stringent’ regulatory framework offers solid base for crypto innovation

Mon 19th Oct, 2026

Local News

Gibraltarian AI student brings professional youth perspective to UNESCO forum

Mon 19th Oct, 2026

Local News

Gap-toothed Neanderthal child brought to life in new museum gallery

Fri 15th May, 2026

Download The App On The iOS Store
E-Edition

Today's Paper

20th October 2026

Read our latest newspaper by downloading our app from the link below.

Download The App On The iOS Store

Related Articles

Features
Halloween and midterm cultural programme returns to Gibraltar

20th October 2026

Features
From refugee to footballer, Khalida Popal’s story of resilience

20th October 2026

Features
Geraldine Martinez explores the relationship between people and landscapes

19th October 2026

Features
How it all came about: Our Málaga Fashion Week

19th October 2026

Contact Us

Find Us On Twitter

Gibraltar Chronicle (Newspaper) Ltd,
Watergate House,
Line Wall Road,
Gibraltar
GX11 1AA.
Tel: +350 200 47063

About Us

The Gibraltar Chronicle is a daily newspaper published in Gibraltar since 1801. It is one of the world's oldest English language newspapers to have been in print continuously. Our print edition and e-paper is published daily except Sundays.


The Gibraltar Chronicle (Newspaper) Ltd is licensed by the Gibraltar Government's Office of Fair Trading, licence number BL 152009.

Subscriptions

© Copyright Gibraltar Chronicle 2026