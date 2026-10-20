Lines of Light poetry installation opens at Gibraltar Lighthouse

The Gibraltar Heritage Trust has launched a participatory poetry installation at the Gibraltar Lighthouse, inviting residents and visitors to explore the landmark’s history through haiku as part of the Gibunco Gibraltar Literary Festival fringe events. Gibraltar

Lines of Light runs from October 15 to November 30, 2026, and invites visitors to write their own three-line poems inspired by the lighthouse and its surroundings.

The installation draws on a historical connection between Gibraltar and Japan. In May 1921, Crown Prince Hirohito of Japan, who later became Emperor, visited the Europa Point Lighthouse during a six-month journey to Europe. His visit is recorded in the lighthouse’s historical order book.

The Gibraltar Heritage Trust said the project aimed to encourage visitors to experience the lighthouse in a new and creative way, using haiku, a traditional Japanese form of poetry that captures observations of nature in a few lines.

The lighthouse provides a setting for visitors to draw inspiration from passing ships, changing light, the coastline and views towards Africa, and visitors are invited to write their own haiku on specially designed cards, which will be displayed along the lighthouse staircase as the installation develops.

The trust said the initiative would grow into a collective celebration of the lighthouse, its maritime heritage and the different ways people experience the historic landmark.

No previous poetry or writing experience is required, and guidance will be available to help participants create their poems.

The project forms part of the Gibraltar Heritage Trust’s wider work to make heritage accessible through education, cultural outreach and community participation. It also brings together local heritage and literary organisations to engage new audiences.

The installation will remain on display until November 30, with visitors able to contribute throughout the period.

The Gibraltar Lighthouse is open from Monday to Saturday, between 10.30am and 1.30pm. Guided tours can also be booked online.

Visitors presenting a valid Gibraltar Literary Festival ticket will receive a 10% discount on lighthouse admission between November 9 and 15.