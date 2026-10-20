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Tue 20th Oct, 2026

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Sports

Magpies protect their place at the top

By Stephen Ignacio
20th October 2026

Magpies 6-1 Europa Point

The Magpies continue to stamp their mark on the league table this season, protecting their early advantage with another emphatic victory.

Playing on Friday evening, the Magpies took on Europa Point as grey clouds gathered and rain began to emerge.

With the pitch prepared for Gibraltar's first competitive rugby international match, the encounter was played against the unusual backdrop of banners having been removed and new signage appearing.

The Magpies, who had surprised many by sitting near the top of the table with a five-match unbeaten run of three wins and two draws before Friday's match, were looking to stamp their mark against a side that had also surprised with its mid-table position.

An early goal from Maho in the fifth minute set the tone as the Magpies took the lead.

Hans Steven, who was recently called up to Gibraltar's national team, added the Magpies' second in the 19th minute. Kyle Clinton, whose presence alongside Stevens had been causing problems for Europa Point's defence, added a third just minutes later.

The first half ended with a fourth goal, scored by Benitez.

The Magpies did not have to wait long after the break to add to their tally, with Grachev scoring in the 52nd minute before being replaced by Torres moments later. Benitez then added a second to his tally before Nader scored for Europa Point in the 75th minute.

The Magpies finished with an emphatic 6-1 victory, having now beaten all the teams they were expected to overcome if they were to make a serious bid for a place in the top six. The only points they had dropped came against Europa and Lions, both of whom they have drawn against this season.

The Magpies currently sit second in the table, above Lincoln Red Imps, although they have played one match more than their rivals.

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