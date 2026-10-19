Medals for CRC at 9th Sevilla International Rowing Masters Regatta

The 9th Sevilla International Rowing Masters Regatta was held at the centro especializado de alto rendimiento (CEAR) in la cartuja on the 17th and 18th of October in Seville. 700 athletes from 21 countries were in attendance at this popular event were athletes compete by age group and tested themselves out over a 1000m course against their peers. Where crew members have differing ages the average age of the crew is carried for that event.



Calpe Rowing Club (CRC) were in attendance, having competed every year since the inception of this event and never failing to medal despite an ever rising standard.



On Saturday 17th just after midday, ever red veteran Leslie Grech was in the single scull in age +70 H category. Les found himself in a tight race with all competitors overlapping over the first half of the race. Years of conditioning and experience came to the fore as Leslie lengthened out and irrepressibly inched his single forward to open a lead after the 500m mark with a controlled win to much acclaim from watching rowing cognoscenti.



Having achieved the first win of the weekend for CRC Les had little time to spare to jump into CRCs newly purchased fillipi Eight to compete in the D category race with Jose Antonio Martin, Jonathan Zammitt, Lee Perez, Nicholas Prior,Colin Grech, Daniel Borge joined by Jose García Moreno from náutico de Sevilla, who was subbing in to the crew due to last minute illness. Having had few practice sessions in this new boat class for CRC the eight rowers gelled together to keep their target pace and push all the way to the line- coming second by half a length to a polished yet aggressive eight from Club Remo Vigo from the North of Spain.

An hour later Jose Antonio Martin , Nicholas Prior, Jonathan Zammitt and Leslie Grech were lined up for their final in the E category quad scull. The high pedigree and fitness shone through and the four CRC rowers produced a polished and calculated performance, to dominate their race from the start and achieve CRCs second medal of the day.

Later in the afternoon the seven Calpe rowers returned to the eight in the C category with club friend, Sérgio Pérez Aguilera from náutico de Sevilla subbing in the last seat to cover for illness. Receiving an injection of relative youth and being well warmed up by this stage the CRC eight covered the 1000m course in a faster time than their previous effort but were ultimately third- narrowly beaten to second place by team italoi with vk blesk praga producing a commanding win. The travelling European teams showing the consistent work required as a team to excel in this boat class- CRC resolved to return stronger with many months and races ahead to produce a more competitive eight for next years masters edition.

On Sunday morning CRC had one last race entry with Jonathan Zammitt taking on the D 50+ category single scull category, moving up from C this year. Despite the deluge of rain back home in Gibraltar the conditions in Seville were dry with a slight headwind. Taking on Spanish and French opponents, Jonathan overcame an untidy start to build into a strong rhythm into the opposing breeze putting a strong push past the 250m mark to lead by clear water, he then slowly extended his lead to cross the line for CRCs third medal of the event.

CRC now look to their junior and senior crews for a return to Sevilla next month for the long distance races.

