New three-level weather warning system introduced

The Gibraltar Government has introduced a new three-level system for weather warnings aimed at making it clearer how severe expected conditions are and what action the public should take.

The new system uses Yellow, Amber and Red warnings and replaces the two-tier system introduced in 2019, which consisted of weather advisories and severe weather warnings.

It also introduces thresholds for rainfall over one hour, in addition to the existing six-hour measurements.

Warnings are issued by the Met Office, which has provided the severe weather warning service for the Gibraltar Government since November 2023.

A Red warning, classed as extreme, applies where rainfall exceeds 40mm in one hour or 60mm in six hours, wind speeds exceed 118km per hour, or waves are more than five metres high.

An Amber warning, classed as severe, applies to rainfall of between 21mm and 40mm in one hour or 41mm to 60mm in six hours, wind speeds of between 83km and 118km per hour, or waves of between four and five metres.

A Yellow warning, classed as moderate, applies to rainfall of between 10mm and 20mm in one hour or 25mm to 40mm in six hours, wind speeds of between 63km and 82km per hour, or waves of between three and four metres.

Each warning published through Gibraltar Government channels will show the level, the hazard, when it applies and what action should be taken.

The Royal Gibraltar Police will continue to publish information on road closures and diversions during severe weather.

The Minister for Industrial Relations, Civil Contingencies and Sport, Leslie Bruzon, said: “The new system gives everyone a clearer picture of how severe the weather is expected to be, so that people can plan ahead and keep themselves and their families safe."