Nominations open for The Ladies that Rock the Rock Awards 2027

Nominations have opened for the 2027 The Ladies That Rock the Rock awards, which recognise women making a contribution to Gibraltar across a range of sectors.

Founded by businesswoman and author Ayelet Mamo Shay, the initiative celebrates women working in areas including business, healthcare, sport and community service.

Originally launched as a book highlighting inspiring local women, The Ladies that Rock the Rock has since expanded to include an annual awards programme, community workshops and a gala dinner held around International Women’s Day.

The public is being invited to nominate women who inspire others, lead by example or work behind the scenes to support their communities.

The winners will receive their awards at a gala dinner on March 8, 2027, coinciding with International Women’s Day.

Nominations can be submitted online through the The Ladies That Rock Nominations 2027 form.