PP announces successor to Landaluce as mayor of Algeciras

The Partido Popular (PP) in Algeciras has chosen councillor Jacinto Muñoz as its candidate to replace the incumbent, the scandal-hit José Ignacio Landaluce, when a motion of no confidence is put to a council vote on October 28.

Should the motion pass, Mr Muñoz will hold the post until the next municipal elections.

Following the decision, Mr Muñoz told Spanish media that the situation was “very harmful and very sad,” but added that the city would continue to function and its projects would proceed under new leadership.

“Algeciras will not be stopped and it can’t stop,” he said.

Mr Muñoz also sought to reassure residents, saying that, he was confident that “Algeciras will continue developing as it has done so far, or even better”.

Mr Landaluce has refused to resign despite calls from his own party for him to step down “immediately” after Spanish media published reports containing allegations of sexual assault by two women.

Mr Landaluce denies the allegations.

In response, the PP assembly in the province of Cádiz asked the remaining members of Mr Landaluce’s cabinet to resign from their administrative posts and table a motion of no confidence against him.

Twelve of the 15 PP councillors supported the move, while three remained loyal to Mr Landaluce. The PP in Cádiz has announced that the three councillors will be expelled from the party.

The motion of no confidence will be supported by the four Vox councillors, while the PSOE in Algeciras has also announced that it will vote in favour.

While Mr Muñoz will act as mayor until the municipal elections, a decision as to whether he would lead the party in that campaign has not been made.