Representation in Westminster, an unresolved issue for Gibraltar

by the Representation in Westminster Movement

The United Kingdom’s citizenship and nationality framework has evolved into a complex and often contradictory system, producing a fragmented landscape of rights, identities, and democratic entitlements.

This complexity is not accidental. Rather, it reflects a long-standing policy approach designed to preserve maximum constitutional flexibility for the British state keeping “all doors and windows open” even where this comes at the cost of clarity, consistency, and democratic equity.

Nowhere is this contradiction more stark than in the position of British Overseas Territories citizens, and particularly in the case of Gibraltar.

CITIZENSHIP WITHOUT REPRESENTATION

Gibraltarians are full British citizens. Their passports, drivers license legal status, identity cards confirm this fact. Its allegiance to the Crown are unequivocal. Yet we remain excluded from direct democratic representation in the Parliament of the country of which we are citizens.

Decisions taken in Westminster on defence, foreign affairs, taxation (gaming) and treaty obligations can and do affect Gibraltar profoundly, often existentially. Despite this, Gibraltarians have no elected voice in the House of Commons.

This exclusion sits uneasily with fundamental democratic principles. Article 21 of the Universal Declaration of Human Rights affirms that everyone has the right to take part in the government of their country, directly or through freely chosen representatives. The People of Gibraltar are governed by the UK in reserved matters, yet they are denied representation in the legislature that exercises that authority.

EUROPEAN PARLIAMENT PRECEDENT

The UK government’s historical position on representation has already been found wanting in law. In an annex to the European Communities Act relating to the Direct Elections of 1976, the British government restricted participation in European Parliament elections to “United Kingdom nationals,” excluding Gibraltar.

Gibraltarians were forced to take their own government to the European Court of Human Rights to secure a basic democratic right. In Matthews v United Kingdom (1999), the Court ruled that the exclusion of Gibraltar from European Parliamentary elections breached the European Convention on Human Rights. Only then was Gibraltar enfranchised through attachment to a UK electoral region.

This episode is highly instructive. It demonstrates that Gibraltar’s democratic exclusion was not a constitutional inevitability, but a political choice, one that required judicial intervention to correct.

DEMOCRATIC ASSYMETRY

The inconsistency becomes even more pronounced when compared with the rights of British citizens resident overseas. A UK national who has lived in a UK constituency, even briefly, and who registers to vote may retain the right to vote in Westminster elections while living indefinitely abroad, with no intention of returning to the UK mainland.

By contrast, Gibraltarians, who live in Europe, sustain one of the United Kingdom’s most strategically important military bases, and whose territory is central to UK defence, intelligence, and foreign policy, are denied any parliamentary representation at all.

This creates a profound democratic asymmetry:

Non-resident UK voters may influence domestic UK policy with no ongoing connection to the country.

Gibraltarians, whose daily lives are shaped by UK sovereign decisions, have no voice in the legislature that makes them.

Such a disparity is difficult to justify under any coherent democratic theory.

IRONIC ‘ANACHRONISM’ ARGUMENT

Spain frequently characterises Gibraltar as an “anachronism,” arguing that its status as a colony belongs to a bygone era. Yet Spain simultaneously and explicitly recognises that the people of Gibraltar constitute a separate and distinct people of the United Kingdom. This recognition undermines Spain’s own narrative, the persistence of Gibraltar’s status is not the result of colonial imposition, but of the democratic will of its people, repeatedly and overwhelmingly expressed.

Ironically, the charge of “anachronism” gains traction not because Gibraltar lacks democratic legitimacy, but because the UK has failed to modernise Gibraltar’s constitutional relationship in line with contemporary democratic norms and most notably, the principle of representation.

CORE DEMOCRATIC DEFICIT

At the heart of this issue lies an unresolved democratic deficit. Gibraltar is subject to UK sovereignty, UK international obligations, and UK parliamentary supremacy in key areas, yet remains structurally excluded from the very institution that exercises those powers.

This arrangement may offer the UK diplomatic and constitutional flexibility, particularly in relation to Spain and international forums such as the United Nations. However, flexibility for the state cannot indefinitely justify disenfranchisement of its citizens.

If the United Kingdom is to credibly defend Gibraltar against external claims and accusations of colonialism, it must address the internal inconsistency of denying full democratic representation to a loyal, fiercely British, self-governing (on local domestic matters) people.

CONCLUSION

Gibraltar’s case is not one of special pleading, but of democratic coherence. The question is not whether Gibraltar is British, it indisputably is, but whether British citizenship is to be accompanied by equal democratic rights.

Until Gibraltarians are represented in the Parliament that governs their sovereign affairs, the UK’s citizenship framework will continue to reflect a troubling paradox, that is loyalty without representation, citizenship without voice, and democracy applied selectively at the margins of the state.

We Gibraltarians have come far in our political journey with Great Britain, yet our marriage, though enduring, remains unfinished. The time has come to complete it.

The treaty with Europe and Spain may secure our economic survival, but with each passing year our marriage with Great Britain will grow weaker, as Spanish osmosis patiently works to convince us that another partner awaits. Yet this is the same partner that made our lives profoundly difficult even after democracy returned to Spain.

Today, while Spain is governed by socialists, the right and the extreme right stand ready, waiting for political collapse and with it, a renewed challenge to our security and rights to self-determination.

It’s up to us Gibraltarians and very specially our elected politicians to demand and fight for this right, which is to have a safe, fair and democratic British future for us and our offsprings. The unbreakable, fair, safe and democratic link is with Westminster, It’s our call.