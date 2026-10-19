Gibraltar Chronicle Logo

Mon 19th Oct, 2026

Gibraltar Chronicle Logo
Local News

Revolut says Rock's ‘clear and stringent’ regulatory framework offers solid base for crypto innovation

By Chronicle Staff
19th October 2026

Global fintech Revolut said its new licence from the Gibraltar Financial Services Commission represented “a key step” in its international crypto expansion strategy, as it highlighted the value of Gibraltar’s robust regulatory environment to enable innovation.

Revolut said the Rock’s “early and comprehensive” regulatory framework provided “a secure baseline” for the company’s international digital asset services and underscored its commitment to “robust regulatory compliance”.

The Distributed Ledger Technology provider licence was granted to the newly established Gibraltar entity Revolut Global Digital Assets Limited, which will support the company’s expanding crypto offerings.

Revolut has more than 80 million retail customers worldwide and over 16 million crypto users, handling more than a billion transactions every month.

It already provides cryptocurrency services through Revolut Ltd in the UK and Revolut Digital Assets Europe Ltd across the European Economic Area under the EU’s MiCA framework.

“As one of the first jurisdictions to establish a dedicated regulatory framework for DLT, Gibraltar offers a clear and stringent supervisory environment for digital asset innovation,” Revolut said in a statement on Monday.

“Securing our DLT authorisation from the GFSC reflects our commitment to operating at the highest standards of regulatory compliance,” said Emil Urmashin, who heads Revolut’s crypto and new bets operations.

“Gibraltar’s pioneering oversight in the digital asset space makes it an ideal jurisdiction to support our global operational framework as we continue building trusted and secure crypto services for our international customer base.”

Chief Minister Fabian Picardo welcomed the company’s decision to expand its crypto operations from Gibraltar.

“Gibraltar has long led the way in establishing a rigorous regulatory environment for DLT firms, rooted in high standards and robust oversight,” Mr Picardo said.

“We are delighted to welcome global fintech Revolut, via its entity Revolut Global Digital Assets Limited to our financial ecosystem.”

“Its decision to launch further crypto expansion from here is a testament to the strength, reputation, and global appeal of Gibraltar as a trusted hub for digital asset innovation.”

Revolut said further details of the regions and services covered by the Gibraltar operation to be announced in due course.

Nigel Feetham, the Minister for Justice, Trade and Industry, said Revolut’s decision to secure a Gibraltar licence was an important development for the Rock’s virtual asset sector.

“The continued interest of major international firms, alongside the issuance of further DLT permissions, demonstrates the attractiveness of Gibraltar as a jurisdiction for businesses seeking regulatory certainty and a clear framework within which to innovate and grow,” he said.

Most Read

Local News

Rock’s digital security system sends warning beyond Gibraltar, Parliament told

Fri 16th Oct, 2026

UK/Spain News

Campo - Flooding affects low-lying areas of Algeciras after heavy rain

Sun 18th Oct, 2026

Local News

Gap-toothed Neanderthal child brought to life in new museum gallery

Fri 15th May, 2026

Local News

Gibraltarian AI student brings professional youth perspective to UNESCO forum

Mon 19th Oct, 2026

Local News

HMS Queen Elizabeth to open to public during Gibraltar visit

Mon 19th Oct, 2026

Download The App On The iOS Store
E-Edition

Today's Paper

19th October 2026

Read our latest newspaper by downloading our app from the link below.

Download The App On The iOS Store

Related Articles

Local News
CM pitches Gibraltar’s ‘next phase of growth’ in final Guildhall address

19th October 2026

Local News
HMS Queen Elizabeth to open to public during Gibraltar visit

19th October 2026

Local News
St Mary’s pupils learn about fire safety and the Fire Triangle

19th October 2026

Local News
Lifesaving videos launched to teach children how to respond to cardiac emergencies

19th October 2026

Contact Us

Find Us On Twitter

Gibraltar Chronicle (Newspaper) Ltd,
Watergate House,
Line Wall Road,
Gibraltar
GX11 1AA.
Tel: +350 200 47063

About Us

The Gibraltar Chronicle is a daily newspaper published in Gibraltar since 1801. It is one of the world's oldest English language newspapers to have been in print continuously. Our print edition and e-paper is published daily except Sundays.


The Gibraltar Chronicle (Newspaper) Ltd is licensed by the Gibraltar Government's Office of Fair Trading, licence number BL 152009.

Subscriptions

© Copyright Gibraltar Chronicle 2026