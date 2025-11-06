Roy Clinton to take part in Public Accounts Committee network event

GSD Opposition winner Roy Clinton has been invited to participate as an online observer in the CPA British Islands and Mediterranean Region (BIMR) Public Accounts Committee Network Event taking place on November 7. The event, organised on a self-funded basis, is being hosted by the Jersey States Assembly.

The BIMR network brings together individuals with a professional interest in the effective and efficient use of public funds.

Mr Clinton, the GSD Shadow Minister for Public Finance, said: “I am pleased to have again been personally invited to participate in this one day PAC online networking event together with other interested individuals from the devolved parliaments in the UK and other crown and overseas territories hosted by the Jersey States Assembly. This enables us, as HM Opposition, to keep up to date on the latest thinking and issues that PACs face.”

“On the agenda are matters such as ‘Tracking PAC recommendation’; ‘Challenges and Benefits of Audit Institutions’; and ‘Scrutiny of Significant Spending’.”

“I am particularly looking forward to participating in a break-out group on ‘Scrutinising Health Expenditure’.”

Mr Clinton added: “Despite the GSLP/Liberal’s indefensible policy against the establishment of a Public Accounts Committee in Gibraltar, and the Chief Minister’s vicious attack on the ex-Principal Auditor, a PAC is simply a matter of best practice in public finance scrutiny.”

“Gibraltar remains the only UK overseas territory without such a body and the lack of a PAC undermines the ability of Parliament to ensure the taxpayer receives value for money.”