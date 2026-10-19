Satellite company based in La Linea listed on Nasdaq

Satellite company based in La Linea WISeSat.Space started to trade on Nasdaq in New York this month under the ticker SAIQ, after completing its business combination with Columbus Acquisition Corporation.

According to the company, the station in La Linea allows a direct connection with WISeSat satellites in orbit and it is one of the technology elements attached to the Centro de Excelencia para la Cuarta Revolución Industrial in La Línea (LLG4IR).

About this project, the company continues working on it despite the administrative delays to start with the construction.

This company puts La Linea as the origin of the Quantum Highway, an infrastructure boosted by SEALSQ and WISeKey connecting a series of international hubs to develop an architecture of communications and quantum technologies, developing devices such as secure semiconductors or terrestrial and satellite communications.

The concept of WISeSat.Space is settling a technological corridor to link Spain with France, Switzerland and EEUU, bringing together the manufacture of devices related to cybersecurity purposes, satellite communications and computing.

WISeSat.Space’s listing on the Nasdaq therefore represents further international backing for a technology strategy that has one of its key hubs in La Línea de la Concepción.