Gibraltar Chronicle Logo

Mon 19th Oct, 2026

Gibraltar Chronicle Logo
UK/Spain News

Satellite company based in La Linea listed on Nasdaq

By Maria Jesus Corrales
19th October 2026

Satellite company based in La Linea WISeSat.Space started to trade on Nasdaq in New York this month under the ticker SAIQ, after completing its business combination with Columbus Acquisition Corporation.  

According to the company, the station in La Linea allows a direct connection with WISeSat satellites in orbit and it is one of the technology elements attached to the Centro de Excelencia para la Cuarta Revolución Industrial in La Línea (LLG4IR). 

About this project, the company continues working on it despite the administrative delays to start with the construction.  

This company puts La Linea as the origin of the Quantum Highway, an infrastructure boosted by SEALSQ and WISeKey connecting a series of international hubs to develop an architecture of communications and quantum technologies, developing devices such as secure semiconductors or terrestrial and satellite communications. 

The concept of WISeSat.Space is settling a technological corridor to link Spain with France, Switzerland and EEUU, bringing together the manufacture of devices related to cybersecurity purposes, satellite communications and computing. 

WISeSat.Space’s listing on the Nasdaq therefore represents further international backing for a technology strategy that has one of its key hubs in La Línea de la Concepción. 

Most Read

Local News

Rock’s digital security system sends warning beyond Gibraltar, Parliament told

Fri 16th Oct, 2026

UK/Spain News

Campo - Flooding affects low-lying areas of Algeciras after heavy rain

Sun 18th Oct, 2026

Local News

Gap-toothed Neanderthal child brought to life in new museum gallery

Fri 15th May, 2026

Local News

New group to plan healthcare jobs and placements for returning graduates

Tue 13th Oct, 2026

Local News

Gibraltarian AI student brings professional youth perspective to UNESCO forum

Mon 19th Oct, 2026

Download The App On The iOS Store
E-Edition

Today's Paper

19th October 2026

Read our latest newspaper by downloading our app from the link below.

Download The App On The iOS Store

Related Articles

UK/Spain News
Algeciras mayor Landaluce to resign on October 25

19th October 2026

UK/Spain News
PP announces successor to Landaluce as mayor of Algeciras

19th October 2026

UK/Spain News
November 11 general strike in Spain, Campo union prepares to mobilise

19th October 2026

UK/Spain News
Campo - Flooding affects low-lying areas of Algeciras after heavy rain

18th October 2026

Contact Us

Find Us On Twitter

Gibraltar Chronicle (Newspaper) Ltd,
Watergate House,
Line Wall Road,
Gibraltar
GX11 1AA.
Tel: +350 200 47063

About Us

The Gibraltar Chronicle is a daily newspaper published in Gibraltar since 1801. It is one of the world's oldest English language newspapers to have been in print continuously. Our print edition and e-paper is published daily except Sundays.


The Gibraltar Chronicle (Newspaper) Ltd is licensed by the Gibraltar Government's Office of Fair Trading, licence number BL 152009.

Subscriptions

© Copyright Gibraltar Chronicle 2026