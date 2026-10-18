Sheriff wins Round the Rock race

Some 34 brave runners braved the severe rain that hit Gibraltar in the early hours of Sunday morning to compete in the first Round the Rock race of the season.

The race started at 9am from the Line Wall Road area, with the rain momentarily easing just before the start. Runners set off to take on the elements, with the race completed without major incident as the heaviest downpours held off during most of the event.

Although 104 runners had signed up for the race, the rain had deterred many from turning up on the day.

Julian Sheriff claimed the first title of the season.