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Sun 18th Oct, 2026

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Sports

Sheriff wins Round the Rock race

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By Stephen Ignacio
18th October 2026

Some 34 brave runners braved the severe rain that hit Gibraltar in the early hours of Sunday morning to compete in the first Round the Rock race of the season.

The race started at 9am from the Line Wall Road area, with the rain momentarily easing just before the start. Runners set off to take on the elements, with the race completed without major incident as the heaviest downpours held off during most of the event.

Although 104 runners had signed up for the race, the rain had deterred many from turning up on the day.

Julian Sheriff claimed the first title of the season.

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The Gibraltar Chronicle is a daily newspaper published in Gibraltar since 1801. It is one of the world's oldest English language newspapers to have been in print continuously. Our print edition and e-paper is published daily except Sundays.


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