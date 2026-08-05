Gibraltar Chronicle Logo

Wed 5th Aug, 2026

Gibraltar Chronicle Logo
Opinion & Analysis

Short Story Competition - ‘What Stayed Unsaid’

By Chronicle Staff
5th August 2026

By Helena Baczynska (School Years 6 to 7 - winner)

They were in the courtyard after lunch. Phones out everyone laughing, daring her to try the vape. I froze. My chest felt to light. My stomach knotted. I could feel the heat in my face, my fngers trembling even as they stayed by my sides.  

She looked at me for a second, just a glance and she felt familiar. I didn’t know why, something in her expression – small frightful almost imploring – pulled  at me, and suddenly time seemed to stop.  

The laughter faded into a dull hum. The breeze shifted across my face, and I felt every heartbeat as if it were mine alone.  

I waited to say something. I wanted to step forward. My voice stuck in my throat. My legs refused. I wanted to look away, but I couldn’t. I wanted to move, but the world seemed to be frozen around us. Every possibility pressed in at once – doing nothing, saying something, moving closer, moving away – and it made me dizzy panicked.  

And then it was over. I looked away. She copied me, clutching at her mouth, and the phones blinked with images that would surely be circulating the school for months. I walked home. Slowly. My backpack felt impossibly heavy, each step dragging.  

At home the kitchen was warm, mum asked how I was, I couldn’t speak, I nodded swallowed, made a small sound. Everything smelled like toast and coffee and comfort but it didn’t reach me. My chest ached. My hands shook. I felt too small, too silent. Alone.  

I shut the door to my room and let the tears come, quiet at first, then harder until I had no sound left to make. And in silence, I felt weight pressing down pressing in. The moment I could have acted, the moment I looked away.  

The one I carried alone. Inside me.  

 

Judge’s Comments: This writer has managed to convey exactly what it feels like to be a bystander, full of the best intentions and yet fail to speak up: the empathy with the person in trouble; the physical reaction of the body, the desire to intervene; and ultimately the ensuing guilt that sets in later. Today’s young people live with the very real fear of feeling pressure to engage in activities they know are harmful, compounded by the very real fear of their actions being recorded for eternity. A very impactful account of one such moment from a talented writer. 

 

Most Read

UK/Spain News

2.6 tonnes of cocaine seized in Atlantic, four arrests including Gibraltar resident

Mon 27th Jul, 2026

Local News

Airport ‘a different ballgame’ after catchment area expands to 4m people

Tue 28th Jul, 2026

Local News

Gap-toothed Neanderthal child brought to life in new museum gallery

Fri 15th May, 2026

Local News

Lighthouse opens showcasing 185 years of history

Tue 4th Aug, 2026

Features

Short Story Competition: ‘Where Are You?’

Tue 4th Aug, 2026

Download The App On The iOS Store
E-Edition

Today's Paper

5th August 2026

Read our latest newspaper by downloading our app from the link below.

Download The App On The iOS Store

Related Articles

Opinion & Analysis
Short Story Competition - ‘The Fallen Star’

5th August 2026

Opinion & Analysis
Wellbeing concerns for youngsters in Ceuta migrant crisis 

5th August 2026

Opinion & Analysis
Goodbye, Frontier!

4th August 2026

Opinion & Analysis
Ceuta migration crisis raises wider concern in Strait region and EU 

2nd August 2026

Contact Us

Find Us On Twitter

Gibraltar Chronicle (Newspaper) Ltd,
Watergate House,
Line Wall Road,
Gibraltar
GX11 1AA.
Tel: +350 200 47063

About Us

The Gibraltar Chronicle is a daily newspaper published in Gibraltar since 1801. It is one of the world's oldest English language newspapers to have been in print continuously. Our print edition and e-paper is published daily except Sundays.


The Gibraltar Chronicle (Newspaper) Ltd is licensed by the Gibraltar Government's Office of Fair Trading, licence number BL 152009.

Subscriptions

© Copyright Gibraltar Chronicle 2026