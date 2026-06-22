Sir Keir Starmer resigns as Prime Minister with Andy Burnham poised to take over

By Press Association Political Staff

Sir Keir Starmer has announced he will resign as Prime Minister less than two years after coming to power.

In a statement outside 10 Downing Street, Sir Keir said his party had asked “whether I am best placed to lead us into the next general election”.

He said: “I have heard the answer of my parliamentary party to that question, and I accept that answer with good grace.”

Sir Keir’s emotional statement followed a weekend spent mulling his future with his family at Chequers, the Prime Minister’s country residence.

While his decision remained unclear early on Monday, ministerial allies and Number 10 staff gathered in Downing Street shortly before 9.30am in an indication Sir Keir was preparing to announce his resignation.

Sir Keir’s decision to stand down means Labour will now hold a contest to choose his successor, with Andy Burnham seen as the frontrunner.

The former Greater Manchester mayor is expected to arrive in Westminster to be sworn in as an MP on Monday afternoon after winning the Makerfield by-election.

Former health secretary Wes Streeting is also expected to put himself forward as a candidate.

Sir Keir Starmer said that becoming Prime Minister was the “proudest moment of my life”.

“Six years ago, I inherited a Labour Party that was politically, financially, and thoroughly bankrupt," he said.

“I was told time and time again that my party was finished, that we were consigned to history, that a majority at the general election, let alone a landslide majority, was impossible, but we proved those people wrong, because we changed our party, ripping out the poison of antisemitism, restoring trust on the economy, defence, and national security, and becoming a party that once again stood proudly with, not against, our national flag.”