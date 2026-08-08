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Sat 8th Aug, 2026

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UK/Spain News

Spain restores border checks for travellers from Italy

Installation of the containment barrier on the breakwater in the Tarajal area, in Ceuta, by the Spanish security forces. / Credit: QUINO / EL FARO DE CEUTA

By Maria Jesus Corrales
7th August 2026

Spain will temporarily reinstate border controls for travellers arriving from Italy from Saturday after a diplomatic dispute over the Ceuta migrant crisis and the application of the Schengen agreement escalated.

The Spanish Government said the temporary measures will apply at ports and airports from 12am on August 8 until 12am on September 7, "unless changing circumstances require the period to be amended."

According to an official statement, the checks will be carried out on a random basis and will include identity and nationality verification, including passport controls. Third-country nationals may also be required to present a visa or residence permit.

The move comes after Italy reintroduced random border checks and suspended the Schengen framework for travellers arriving from Spain following concerns linked to the recent migrant crisis in Ceuta.

Spain responded on Friday by issuing an ultimatum to Italy, calling on Rome to lift the restrictions and fully restore Schengen arrangements for Spanish travellers by Monday, August 10.

However, the Italian Government has since confirmed that the controls will remain in place until at least August 15 after reports circulated on social media of another possible attempt by migrants to cross from Morocco into Ceuta.

The Spanish Government has insisted that the vast majority of migrants involved in the recent crisis have already returned to Morocco and that none entered the Schengen area.

It said this was because of the special Schengen arrangements that apply in Ceuta and Melilla, where strict controls are carried out on anyone travelling onwards to mainland Spain.

Spanish authorities have also reinforced security along the Ceuta border in recent days, while Morocco has increased the presence of military personnel at the Tarajal border crossing.

Announcing its decision to restore border checks for travellers arriving from Italy, the Spanish Government said the measures were being introduced in response to "the persistent irregular migratory pressure suffered by the transalpine country", according to the official statement.

The temporary controls are due to remain in force until September 7 unless the Spanish Government decides the circumstances warrant an earlier or later end to the measures.

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