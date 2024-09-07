Spanish prosecutors urge Madrid to follow Gib’s lead and criminalise fuel logistics for drugs trade
By Maria Jesus Corrales Spanish prosecutors have called for tougher laws to crack down on the storage and transportation of fuel for drug smuggling launches, citing Gibraltar’s Petroleum Act 2021 as the model to follow. After Spain banned large rigid-hulled inflatable boats in 2018 – Gibraltar had taken that step in 1995 - drug gangs...
