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Tue 20th Oct, 2026

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Sports

St Joseph take lead with 8-0 victory over Hound Dogs

By Stephen Ignacio
20th October 2026

St Joseph 8-0 Hound Dogs

Unbeaten and without yet having dropped a point, St Joseph were looking to climb to the top of the league table as they came face to face with bottom-of-the-table Hound Dogs.

It was an emphatic display from the Blues, leaving little doubt as to their superiority on the field on the day.

Opening the scoring with a 21st-minute goal, Coombes set the tone, followed by a second goal from Moreno in the 33rd minute.

Goals from Gonzalez Perez and Barba Jimenez made it 4-0 before half-time, leaving little doubt as to the direction the match was heading, with Hound Dogs very much out of their depth against the league leaders.

Another four goals followed in the second half, with Forjan resuming the scoring in the 72nd minute. This was followed by a goal from Beltran in the 87th minute, before Perez closed the scoring with two goals within the space of a minute.

St Joseph now sit at the top of the table with 15 points, having won all five of their matches. They have scored 21 goals in those five games and conceded just one. This follows a similar path to last season, when they led the way before dropping points in the latter stages of the competition.

St Joseph, now led by former Lincoln Red Imps coach Javi Munoz, will be hoping to close the gap this season and seal their fate early by maintaining their momentum throughout the campaign. The club are looking for their first title since before Gibraltar's entry into UEFA.

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