St Mary’s pupils learn about fire safety and the Fire Triangle

Pupils at St Mary’s School learned about fire behaviour and safety during a recent visit from Firefighter Soussi.

The session introduced pupils to the Fire Triangle, which explains the three elements needed for a fire to burn, heat, fuel and oxygen.

Through visual learning, live demonstrations and interactive participation, pupils were shown how removing one of these elements can extinguish a fire.

They learned about three methods of extinguishing fires, cooling by removing heat, smothering by removing oxygen and starving by removing fuel.

Pupils also observed fires of different sizes to see how a small flame can grow and become increasingly dangerous if left uncontrolled.

Firefighter Soussi compared fire to a living, breathing thing which needs oxygen to breathe, fuel to grow and heat to sustain itself.

The session combined scientific concepts with practical demonstrations and aimed to give pupils and teachers a better understanding of fire prevention, fire behaviour and everyday fire safety.

The visit formed part of ongoing efforts to promote fire safety awareness and help young people recognise potential dangers and make safer decisions.