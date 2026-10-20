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Tue 20th Oct, 2026

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Local News

St Paul’s Reception pupils meet people who help the community

By Chronicle Staff
20th October 2026

Reception pupils at St Paul’s School met a range of professionals on Monday as part of their People Who Help Us topic.

The children met lifeguards, a paramedic team, a dentist and dental nurse, postal workers, a lollipop lady, a hairdresser, a photographer and the GBC crew.

During the visits, pupils learned about the different professions, the work they carry out in the community and some of the equipment they use.

The initiative also gave the children an opportunity to ask questions and share their ideas while meeting the professionals in the familiar surroundings of their school.

St Paul’s said hands-on experiences such as the People Who Help Us initiative helped children connect classroom learning with the world around them, while encouraging curiosity and confidence.

The school thanked all the professionals who took part and gave their time to speak to Reception pupils about their work.

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