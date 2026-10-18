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Sun 18th Oct, 2026

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Sports

Success for Gibraltar Netball in Portugal

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By Stephen Ignacio
18th October 2026

Following a successful opening day for Gibraltar’s U16 and U18 netball teams on Saturday, with just one defeat suffered across the three teams competing at the Netball Youth Festival in Portugal, the sides capped their weekend with two championship titles and a third-place finish on Sunday.

The U18 team went unbeaten throughout the tournament, as did the U16 Reds, who inflicted the sole defeat suffered by a Gibraltar team when they faced Gibraltar U16 Blues on Saturday.

As officials pointed out, the tournament in Portugal provided national team officials with an opportunity to look at “the full picture, the lead up, prep, team bonding, fund raising, tournament away, nerves, pressure” as they assessed the development of their performance development teams.

Exposure to all these experiences was seen as a “positive in their journey wherever it will take them in life”.

The achievements over the weekend were described as a “fabulous fabulous job”.

Tournament results

* U18s: Gibraltar U18 – Winners
* U16s: Gibraltar U16 Reds – Winners
* Runners-up: Switzerland
* U16s: Gibraltar U16 Blues – Third place

More on the full results and images in the print edition later this week.

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