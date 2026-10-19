Theatre Makers to stage third annual Halloween fundraiser

Theatre Makers will stage its third annual Halloween fundraiser, Whatever Happened to Baby Jane?, at Inces Hall on October 28, 29 and 30, with all proceeds going to local charities Women in Need and Men in Need.

Directed by Andrew Dark, the production is a stage adaptation of the 1962 film of the same name, which starred Bette Davis and Joan Crawford as ageing sisters Jane and Blanche Hudson.

The story centres on Baby Jane Hudson, a former vaudeville child star, and her sister Blanche, a former silver screen star who is wheelchair-bound.

Living together in a decaying Hollywood mansion, the sisters are caught in a relationship marked by dark secrets, painful memories and a bitter rivalry.

The production explores their sibling rivalry and obsessions as the effects of time contribute to a story that builds towards a dramatic climax.

The cast includes Sylvana Felice as Jane Hudson, Chloe Loddo as Blanche Hudson, Harry Kumar as Victor Buono, Laura-Jayne Macgregor as Elvira and Avery, and Pat Borda as Mrs Bates and Mrs Buono.

Performances will begin at 8pm on each of the three evenings.

Tickets cost £15 for adults and £10 for students and pensioners and are available.

The organisers advise parents that this production is not suitable for very young children, with a recommended age of 14 and over.