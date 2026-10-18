Titans and Bavaria Hawks share scoreless draw in women’s hockey league opener

With heavy, deep-grey rain clouds hanging overhead, Titans and Bavaria Hawks took to the field on Sunday for the first domestic league match of the women’s division. A weather alert warning of heavy rain had threatened to affect the fixture.

Heavy rainfall in the early hours of the morning had left the pitch heavily watered. However, with the surface being water-based and the drainage working well, conditions remained favourable for play as the rain eased before the match.

The opening quarter was an intense affair, with both sides well balanced, although Bavaria Hawks enjoyed the greater share of possession when attacking.

While Bavaria had the greater experience, Titans showed growing confidence on the field. Having played together for several years, the bulk of the Titans squad have continued to develop as a unit, allowing them to offer stronger competition than in the early days following the club’s foundation.

The first quarter ended goalless, with both sides pressing but creating few clear goal-scoring opportunities.

An early incident shortly after the start of the second quarter brought play to a halt when a player was struck in the face by the ball.

Seleen Celecia left the pitch and was taken for treatment by ambulance, which arrived promptly at the stadium. A speedy recovery is hoped for.

Play resumed, although the interruption appeared to affect the match’s momentum, with some players visibly unsettled by the incident.

Bavaria thought they had taken the lead, only for the goal to be disallowed, leaving the second quarter scoreless.

The third quarter brought a faster pace, with Bavaria pressing hard and earning a short corner after the Titans goalkeeper had made an excellent block moments earlier. The keeper was again in action, producing another save to deny Bavaria from the set piece.

Titans were not content to sit back and continued to push forward in search of an opening.

With thunder rumbling in the background but no rain falling, the Titans goalkeeper was once again called into action, earning applause from the small crowd in the stands.

She was subsequently penalised for sitting on the ball, giving Bavaria another short corner. Bavaria scrambled the ball into the goal, but for a second time saw their effort disallowed, prompting protests from their players.

Responding to their coach’s calls to reorganise and remain composed, Titans won a short corner of their own but failed to capitalise. Instead, they were forced to retreat quickly to deal with a counterattack.

The Titans goalkeeper caused some concern when she complained of an injury but was able to continue.

Titans absorbed sustained pressure from a Bavaria side probing their defence throughout much of the final six minutes of the third quarter. Bavaria maintained their momentum as Titans began to tire, with the latter losing some ground and taking longer to maintain their formation.

Nevertheless, Titans found a final reserve of energy to hold their own until the end, securing a scoreless draw.

The match also saw umpire Malcolm Head briefly pause proceedings after being struck by the ball in a sensitive area of the groin. He was able to resume his duties as the match neared its conclusion.

The 0-0 result was well received as a sign of Titans’ development and growing competitiveness, while also highlighting the strength of competition in the women’s division.