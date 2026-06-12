Unite calls for UK shipbuilding guarantees after Balaena merger

Unite has called for guarantees that shipbuilding and repair contracts will remain in the UK after Gibdock-owner Balaena bought the parent company of Cammell Laird and A&P, creating a larger British-based ship repair group with operations stretching from the UK to Gibraltar.

The union, which described itself as the principal union in shipbuilding, said the merger should strengthen the case for keeping work in British yards rather than sending contracts overseas.

Its intervention came after Balaena’s acquisition of APCL Group brought together shipyards in Birkenhead, Tyneside and Falmouth with Balaena’s existing facilities in Gibraltar and Padstow.

The expanded group now operates 12 dry docks and employs more than 2,000 people across the UK and Gibraltar, while also increasing Balaena’s reach in both commercial and defence work.

Unite general secretary Sharon Graham said: “This merger demonstrates the absurdity of sending shipbuilding and repair work overseas when the best yards and skilled workers are here in the UK.”

“The government must now stop needlessly risking jobs and endangering skills by failing to buy British.”

Ms Graham said Unite would work with Balaena and other UK shipyards to help secure and expand British shipbuilding and repair contracts that support well-paid jobs and apprenticeships in local communities.

The union said the merger was positive news for workers across the yards because it offered greater job security.

Unite national officer Rhys McCarthy said: “This merger is positive news for our members in yards across the UK as it provides job security.”

“The integration of Balaena’s facilities in Gibraltar and Padstow with APCL’s established infrastructure at Tyneside, Birkenhead and Falmouth will create one of the world’s most capable ship repair and shipbuilding groups with some of the best shipbuilders in the world.”

The takeover was announced this week by Balaena, which said the deal would create a geographically diverse network of ship repair and shipbuilding facilities and strengthen Gibdock’s position as a hub for naval and commercial vessel support.

Balaena also said the enlarged group would be better placed to compete for Royal Navy work, allied naval contracts and global commercial shipping business.

The union said it had long campaigned for British shipbuilding work to remain in Britain, and argued the merger underlined the capacity already available in UK yards.