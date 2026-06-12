Gibraltar Chronicle Logo

Fri 12th Jun, 2026

Gibraltar Chronicle Logo
Local News

Works begin to remove boulder and debris from Med Steps

By Eyleen Gomez
12th June 2026

Works began this week to remove a large boulder and debris from the Med Steps in the Upper Rock Nature Reserve.

The Med Steps have been closed since May 31 because of significant safety concerns following a rock fall. Video circulating on social media at that time showed a large boulder had fallen onto the steep steps on the final stretch to the top of the Rock.

The Government told the Chronicle that “the first phase of the works is expected to take approximately ten days to complete.”

“A second phase will involve reconstructing the damaged steps and wall.”

“A clearer timeline for this stage will be provided once the boulder has been removed.”

Most Read

Local News

Gap-toothed Neanderthal child brought to life in new museum gallery

Fri 15th May, 2026

UK/Spain News

La Linea plans three-stage redesign from border to town centre

Wed 10th Jun, 2026

Opinion & Analysis

Something is wrong with the cheese

Wed 10th Jun, 2026

Local News

Balaena acquires UK shipyard network, strengthening Gibdock’s global position

Wed 10th Jun, 2026

Local News

Court hears of parents’ anguish over former teacher’s messages to son  

Wed 10th Jun, 2026

Download The App On The iOS Store
E-Edition

Today's Paper

12th June 2026

Read our latest newspaper by downloading our app from the link below.

Download The App On The iOS Store

Related Articles

Local News
Blackout puts focus on questions over power resilience

12th June 2026

Local News
Blood Donor Day gives appreciation and highlights need for new donors

12th June 2026

Local News
Food donated to soup kitchen after eSummit dinner cancelled during power outage

12th June 2026

Local News
Unite calls for UK shipbuilding guarantees after Balaena merger

12th June 2026

Contact Us

Find Us On Twitter

Gibraltar Chronicle (Newspaper) Ltd,
Watergate House,
Line Wall Road,
Gibraltar
GX11 1AA.
Tel: +350 200 47063

About Us

The Gibraltar Chronicle is a daily newspaper published in Gibraltar since 1801. It is one of the world's oldest English language newspapers to have been in print continuously. Our print edition and e-paper is published daily except Sundays.


The Gibraltar Chronicle (Newspaper) Ltd is licensed by the Gibraltar Government's Office of Fair Trading, licence number BL 152009.

Subscriptions

© Copyright Gibraltar Chronicle 2026