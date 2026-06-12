Works begin to remove boulder and debris from Med Steps

Works began this week to remove a large boulder and debris from the Med Steps in the Upper Rock Nature Reserve.

The Med Steps have been closed since May 31 because of significant safety concerns following a rock fall. Video circulating on social media at that time showed a large boulder had fallen onto the steep steps on the final stretch to the top of the Rock.

The Government told the Chronicle that “the first phase of the works is expected to take approximately ten days to complete.”

“A second phase will involve reconstructing the damaged steps and wall.”

“A clearer timeline for this stage will be provided once the boulder has been removed.”