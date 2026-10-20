Young rider Stella qualifies for World Championship finals

Gibraltar's very own 14-year-old rider, Stella McComb, continues to impress in the equestrian field, with the young rider having qualified for the finals of the World Championships for Spanish horses, which will be held in Seville next month.

The young rider, who has been dedicating her time to perfecting her skills in the sport at a time when many teenagers would otherwise be socialising, faces additional challenges in pursuing her passion. With no association for the sport established in Gibraltar, little promotion and no local facilities, riders must travel outside the territory to participate, making it all the more demanding for young athletes to develop their skills and compete at this level.

Stella will be competing over two days of events in Seville while also keeping her eyes firmly set on claiming the Campeonato de Andalucía title. This is something she hopes to achieve with her mare Dos Alamos, who will be retiring after this season at nearly 18 years old.

Proud father Darren McComb explained to the Gibraltar Chronicle how his daughter had reached this level.

"My daughter Stella has qualified for the finals of the World Championship Spanish horses to be held in Seville next month. The top seven qualify for the finals in each age group, all the way to seniors.

"Throughout the year, Spanish horses all over the world compete in two-day events, with the best score counting. Each horse and rider needs to compete in at least three events. The table keeps changing as riders compete in as many events as possible to achieve the highest average score.

"Stella started the first half of the year with her Hanoverian horse Dos Alamos, qualifying for Team GB at the European Championships and obtaining a Team GB bronze medal.

"It was not until the end of August that Stella and her Spanish stallion Velero commenced their second target of the year: to make the ANCCE finals at SICAB in November.

"With only half a dozen qualifying competitions left, they slowly but surely climbed up the ladder, reaching fourth spot two weeks ago. To ensure qualification, they went to back-to-back events in Córdoba and Almería over the past six days, making it right to the top and finishing first in the rankings. They also obtained the top two scores of any Spanish horse throughout the whole season.

"It is a privilege and honour for Stella to be at the World Championship final.

"At the same time, Stella continues to train with Dos Alamos and her new mare, Scarlett Secret Soleil, for the Campeonato de Andalucía. For Dos Alamos, unfortunately, it will be his farewell event. At nearly 18 years old, he will look forward to a deserved retirement in Stella's back yard."