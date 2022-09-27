35 years on, a tree planted in memory of missing sailor Simon Parkes
Some 35 years after the disappearance in Gibraltar of the Royal Navy sailor Simon Parkes, a tree has been planted in his memory during an emotive ceremony in the Theatre Royal Park. Kind words and memories of Simon were shared on Monday afternoon, with his parent’s David and Margaret and some of his former shipmates...
