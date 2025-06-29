Gibraltar Chronicle Logo

Sun 29th Jun, 2025

Police investigate sudden death near E1 residential building

By Chronicle Staff
29th June 2025

The Royal Gibraltar Police is investigating the circumstances surrounding the unexplained death of a woman whose body was discovered earlier today in the area of Devil’s Tower Road, adjacent to the E1 residential building.

The Coroner in Gibraltar has been informed and a Coroner’s investigation is now underway. Detectives and Crime Scene Investigators have been deployed to the area.

A post-mortem examination will be arranged in due course.

Police are appealing to anyone who was in the area of Devil’s Tower Road, particularly near Beachview Terraces and the E1 apartment complex, between 5.30am and 8.30am this morning, or who may have relevant information, to contact the Duty Officer or the Criminal Investigation Department on 200 72500 or via the online reporting portal at www.police.gi/report-online.

