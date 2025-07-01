Gibraltar Chronicle Logo

Tue 1st Jul, 2025

Local News

Govt submits planning application for new Gibraltar College at Europa Point

Images created by GCArchitects Ltd

By Eyleen Gomez
1st July 2025

The Gibraltar Government has filed a full planning application with the town planner to create a new college of further education ‘Gibraltar College’ at Europa Point. Previously the college was to be built behind the Cross of Sacrifice on Devil’s Tower Road but in March this year the Department of Education announced the change as...

