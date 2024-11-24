60 Years of News: A Shared Journey through our Modern History

By Jonathan Sacramento

60 Years of News isn’t just a reflection on GBC’s history. It’s a celebration of Gibraltar’s identity. From our triumphs and challenges to moments of joy, sorrow, and transformation, this programme shines a light on the pivotal events that united us – or divided us - as a people, and shaped our nation.

At GBC News, we’ve been more than reporters—we’ve been witnesses. This eight-part documentary series captures some of the most unforgettable moments in Gibraltar’s recent past. We’ll revisit historic political milestones, such as the tireless fight for self-determination and the signing of the 2006 Constitution, alongside the seismic shifts that transformed our economic and cultural landscape.

We’ll also relive the joyous moments: royal visits that filled our streets with cheers, sporting victories that united us in celebration, and cultural milestones that reflected the richness of our identity.

But this series doesn’t shy away from the challenges Gibraltar has faced. GBC News was there during moments of dissent and division, from political protests to the literal storms that tested our resolve. From violent crimes to moments of utter tragedy. Through it all, GBC News has held fast to its mission: to report the facts without fear or favour.

As a broadcast journalist at GBC for two of those decades, I’ve been fortunate to see firsthand how our work resonates with the community. Whether it’s through breaking news, features, or live broadcasts that bring events into people’s homes, our job has always been to inform, and bring the story to you, accurately and without bias. Working on this documentary has been a deeply personal journey, a chance to reflect on the power of storytelling in shaping our collective memory.

To help these stories truly come to life, we’ve harnessed the latest in AI technology to colourise and digitise our archive footage. This isn’t just history—it’s history revitalised. The familiar black-and-white scenes of yesteryear are now vivid and immersive, inviting a new generation to connect with our past in a way that feels fresh and alive.

Our hope is that this documentary not only inspires nostalgia for those who lived through these moments but also ignites curiosity in younger viewers who may not know the full scope of Gibraltar’s journey.

Putting together 60 Years of News carries with it a deep responsibility, not only to accurately portray facts embedded in history, but also to do justice to the work of the journalists, editors, camera operators, producers and everyone who has made the news possible for the last six decades. It has involved months of work for a very small team to research, colourise, script, film and edit.

Each episode in 60 Years is themed – from the great leaps, the most seismic shifts in Gibraltar’s political landscape, to the tragedies and storms hitting the Rock, the most shocking stories from the courtrooms, and the performance and pageantry of the cultural calendar.

Tune in, celebrate with us, and relive the stories that made us who we are. Together, let’s honour 60 years of GBC News and the incredible shared journey with our community.

60 Years of News airs on Tuesdays at 9pm, as from 26th November.