Fri 27th Sep, 2019

63 years later, RAF veteran returns to the Rock

By Eyleen Gomez
27th September 2019

Brian Wheelhouse, an 82 year-old RAF veteran visited RAF Gibraltar yesterday 63 years after he was first stationed as a Marine Fitter. Mr Wheelhouse served in the RAF between 1955 and 1960 and upon completion of his basic training at RAF Cardington and RAF Bridgnorth and multiple Search and Rescue postings, he took part in...

