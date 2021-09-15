A day in the life: Lifeguards PART THREE
As the bathing season draws to a close the Chronicle spoke to some of the lifeguards that made the Rock’s beaches and pools safer this summer. This is the third of a three part series and today Chronicle reporter Eyleen Gomez focuses on the Pavilion, Europa Pool and Camp Bay. Working at the Pavilion was...
Continue Reading
Register free to get 10 premium articles/month.Register Now
Subscribe to get unlimited accessSubscribe Now
Already a subscriber? Login here