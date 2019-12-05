A lifetime in architecture celebrated in Langdon exhibition
An exhibition of architectural drawings by Nathaniel Arthur Langdon of developments on the Queen’s Cinema site is being held in Sacarello’s. Mr Langdon’s five children have collaborated on the exhibition commemorating their father’s work on the Queen’s Cinema, which was inaugurated 63 years ago on December 2, 1956. The Queen’s Cinema was demolished this year....
Continue Reading
Register free to get 10 premium articles/month.Register Now
Subscribe to get unlimited accessSubscribe Now
Already a subscriber? Login here