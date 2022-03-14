A Lifetime in Architecture’ exhibition celebrating the work of Natalio Langdon
An exhibition showcasing the work of Natalio Langdon, surveyor and municipal engineer, titled ‘A Lifetime in Architecture’, officially opens to the public tomorrow Tuesday 15, March, at the Fine Art Gallery. Celebrating his wide-ranging engineering and architectural contribution to the Rock’s city landscape for more than 40 years both in government service from 1930 to...
