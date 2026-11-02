A Star Within: An incredible Showdance journey

Showdance Company brought Disney-inspired magic to the stage at John Mackintosh Hall, with a dance production following two teenage girls on a journey to rediscover their inner light. Led by Sabrina Abudarham, the show combined colourful costumes, international dance styles and familiar songs with messages of self-belief, courage and friendship.

I’m glad to have been invited to witness this Disney-inspired dance production presented by the Showdance Company. It was the first time that I have seen any work from this dance school, headed by the talented Sabrina Abudarham, and let me tell you, it was a joyous experience from start to finish.

Two teenage girls embark on a journey chasing their light which they thought had already faded or had been lost. The trip to rediscover that inner light, which we all have, takes them to foreign lands, where they have a chance to face good and evil, whilst integrating themselves through dance into other cultures and seeing humanity with fresh eyes.

Life lessons and positive affirmations abound in the excellent script, which is beautifully narrated and carries those big production Disney songs that give you goosebumps and lift you into a world full of colour, motion and emotion portrayed through dance.

These two girls’ journey through challenges and their friendship is strong. Self-belief, trust and courage carry them forward, helped along by powerful storytelling.

Many dancers of all ages moved gracefully across the stage of the John Mackintosh Hall and, despite their numbers and limited space, no one slipped or fell.

Best of all, nobody fell from the dizzying heights of many lifts attempted. Each lift was rewarded with cheers from the audience, who had been captivated by the colourful costumes and the elegance of the choreography.

In these productions, the little ones always steal the show and here there were dazzling costumes to help them do just that.

Various dance grades were represented, and the older students were given the chance to shine with beautiful choreography, great music and spectacular costumes representing exotic cultures.

Even the dark forces were beautiful and not grotesque.

A highlight for me, and it also seemed for everybody else, was when the girls’ journey took them to Ireland and step dancers were stomping the stage in green and gold costumes, tap dancing to traditional Irish fiddle tunes and bringing to life the joy of the Emerald Isle.

Up to that point I thought that China, with red silks unfolding as flags, had been my top choice. The audience carried me into their joy and the little ones in green costumes and black dance slippers won the day. This was the section that took the biggest roar of approval.

The long curtain call saw all the school file out to take their bows, and it was then I thought that they looked even more spectacular in their colourful costumes, as they filed in the order of their dances.

Sabrina Abudarham then came on stage to thank all her dancers who had made her dream come true. She was emotional and invited everyone to hold up the LED lights which had been on our seats.

It must have taken hard work and the combined talents of her team to put this show together and the prize was the audience on its feet. I was happy to join the cheering too, so well done Showdance Company in taking on a Disney inspiration and transporting us to a magical world of light, colour, dances and smiles.