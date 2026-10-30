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Fri 30th Oct, 2026

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Local News

Cortes orders immediate reinstatement of cemetery benches

Archive image by Johnny Bugeja

By Chronicle Staff
30th October 2026

The Minister for Environment, Dr John Cortes, has ordered the immediate reinstatement of benches removed from North Front Cemetery after concerns were raised by members of the public.

Dr Cortes met some of those affected by the removal to hear their concerns and said he understood the impact the decision had had on people who use the cemetery.

He said: “I am disappointed by the lack of sensitivity and consideration shown in the removal of these benches. A cemetery is a place of remembrance, reflection and comfort for families and friends visiting their loved ones. Decisions affecting such a sensitive environment must be approached with the utmost care, respect and compassion.

“The removal of these benches should never have taken place without proper consideration of the people who use them and the personal significance they hold for many. I fully understand the upset caused and have instructed that the benches be reinstated immediately.

“I want to reassure members of the public that their concerns have been heard and that action is being taken to put this right.

“While the intention was to tidy and improve the areas as part of a programme of improvements as recommended by the Board of Visitors, who give of their time voluntarily, the manner in which the action was executed was not acceptable.”

Dr Cortes also criticised the Opposition’s response to the issue, saying political criticism had been made before the circumstances had been fully understood and addressed.

He said: “While I recognise the strength of feeling surrounding this issue, I would have hoped that the Opposition would have approached it with greater responsibility and sensitivity, rather than jumping on the bandwagon. The priority should be to address the concerns of those affected and ensure that the situation is rectified without unnecessary political point-scoring.”

Dr Cortes said Gibraltar Cemetery must remain a respectful and welcoming place for people visiting to remember and pay their respects to loved ones.

He said the immediate priority was to reinstate the benches and ensure the needs and sensitivities of the public were taken into account in future decisions affecting the cemetery.

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