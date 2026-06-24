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Wed 24th Jun, 2026

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Features

A summer of exhibitions, music and family events begins in Gibraltar

By Maria Jesus Corrales
24th June 2026

Gibraltar Cultural Services has announced a programme of exhibitions, music events, workshops and family activities running throughout the summer, with events taking place across Gibraltar from July through to September. 

The summer programme begins with the exhibition Traces of Humanity, which will run at the Gustavo Bacarisas Gallery from July 1 to July 31. 

The Summer Slope programme will take place at various venues from July 2 to August 13. 

A series of music events is also planned, with Bailes at Eastern Beach on July 16, an 80s Night and DJ event at Catalan Bay on July 23, a 90s Night at Casemates Square on July 30, and a Reggae Jam at Camp Bay on August 6. 

The Gibraltar Fair will be held at the Ex-Rooke site from August 21 to August 29. National Day celebrations will follow from August 31 to September 9, with a full programme to be released in due course. 

Young people and children will also have access to a range of activities organised by the Gibraltar Cultural Services Development Team. 

This year's Summer Book Club programme is themed Books Without Borders and is designed to encourage young people to explore different cultures, languages and experiences through reading. 

The Summer Book Club returns to the John Mackintosh Hall Library on July 1 and will run every Wednesday from 11am to 12pm until August 26. 

Open to children aged eight to 14, the club will focus on international stories and themes. Places are limited and advance registration is required through the Development Team or the library. 

Children will also be able to take part in a summer reading challenge by completing a Reading Passport featuring a range of reading activities. Completed passports returned at the end of the summer will be entered into a prize draw. 

Reading Passports have been available from the John Mackintosh Hall Library and BOOKGem since June 8. 

For younger children, Gibraltar Cultural Services storytellers will visit local parks and art galleries with interactive storytelling sessions for children aged three and above. 

The programme will also include creative workshops covering papercraft, zine-making, Magic Garden and Pop-Up Magic Book activities. 

Later in the summer, the exhibition Our Gibraltar will open at the Fine Arts Gallery on August 25. 

Other events include a book crossing day at the Cathedral of St Mary the Crowned on September 5, the boat procession on September 8 and the National Day Mass at the Shrine of Our Lady of Europe on September 9. 

Further information and a full schedule of events is available at Culture.gi. Advance booking is recommended for workshops and activities. 

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