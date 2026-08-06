Levi Azopardi Frendo: “Set a goal in your mind and go for it until you achieve it”

Mrs Gibraltar Pageant – Contestants interviews N7

Levi Azopardi Frendo says taking part in this year's Mrs Gibraltar pageant has helped her rediscover her confidence and reminded her of the importance of setting personal goals as contestants prepare for the competition's 15th edition.

One of seven contestants in Mrs Gibraltar 2026, Ms Azopardi Frendo is representing PossAbilities Gibraltar, using the platform to raise awareness of the charity while sharing a message of empowerment for women.

Over the past three months, she said the experience had been both emotional and rewarding, giving her the opportunity to build friendships with the other contestants and grow in confidence.

"So far the journey has been an amazing experience and it's just a rush of nerves now and the energy is amazing and I love every moment of it," she said.

For Ms Azopardi Frendo, this is her third attempt at the title after previous entries were interrupted by pregnancy. This year, she said, the experience feels different.

She believes the pageant is about far more than winning a crown.

It is "for me, a woman’s empowerment and the way you grow as a person from not being or seeing yourself as you think you were," she said.

"I've had three kids as well, so I never saw myself with the confidence that I see myself now."

Asked whether she believed she could win this year, Ms Azopardi Frendo said she was confident she could if she gave the competition everything she had.

"I think so, yes. If I put my all into it, yes."

She added: "It's like I tell everyone, at the end of the day I'm already a winner."

"Whether I take the crown or not, I know I'm a winner already. Winning the crown for me is a bonus."

Reflecting on the journey so far, she said reaching the final stages of the competition had been a personal achievement.

"The journey so far has been emotional... from starting and being able to follow through all the way to the end and now seeing a light at the end of the tunnel," she said.

"Like I say, I'm proud of myself and who I've become today because of it."

Ms Azopardi Frendo said she supported beauty pageants because they gave contestants an opportunity to represent Gibraltar while supporting charitable causes.

"It's not all about the crown and the passion you have for it," she said.

"It's also the way you get to represent your country as a person and the charity work that's involved in it and how you help people in need that need your help around you."

A mother of three boys aged nine, five and three, Ms Azopardi Frendo works caring for elderly residents at Mount Alvernia.

Looking ahead to the judges' interview on the night of the final, she said her message to women would be simple.

"My message to women is basically that no matter how you look, what age you are, just go for it and, in your mind, set a goal and go for that goal until you achieve it."

Mrs Gibraltar 2026 will mark the pageant's 15th edition, with contestants using the competition to promote charities close to their hearts while encouraging confidence, personal growth and community involvement.