After 45 days of war, for Ukrainians in Gibraltar the phone keeps ringing
For over a month, Larisa Meleshenko has been calling her 80-year-old mother in Ukraine and hearing stories of bombings, looting and fear. Every day, Larisa lives with the stress that her family in Ukraine is witnessing war. Her mother lives alone in Irshansk, but meets with her friends in their late 70s and 80s, and...
Continue Reading
Register free to get 10 premium articles/month.Register Now
Subscribe to get unlimited accessSubscribe Now
Already a subscriber? Login here