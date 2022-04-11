Gibraltar Chronicle Logo

Mon 11th Apr, 2022

Gibraltar Chronicle Logo
Local News

After 45 days of war, for Ukrainians in Gibraltar the phone keeps ringing

Larisa Meleshenko and Sham Gulrajani. Photo by Gabriella Peralta.

By Gabriella Peralta
11th April 2022

For over a month, Larisa Meleshenko has been calling her 80-year-old mother in Ukraine and hearing stories of bombings, looting and fear. Every day, Larisa lives with the stress that her family in Ukraine is witnessing war. Her mother lives alone in Irshansk, but meets with her friends in their late 70s and 80s, and...

Continue Reading

Register free to get 10 premium articles/month.

Register Now

Subscribe to get unlimited access

Subscribe Now

Already a subscriber?

Most Read

Local News

Residential building proposed in place of Devil’s Tower Road warehouses

Fri 8th Apr, 2022

Local News

Bring me evidence, ‘not hunches’, judge tells police

Sat 2nd Apr, 2022

Local News

Panorama editor Joe Garcia dies at 84

Sun 10th Apr, 2022

Local News

Storm batters coastlines in Gibraltar and La Linea

Tue 5th Apr, 2022

Local News

Storm swells batter Gibraltar and La Linea coastlines

Mon 4th Apr, 2022

Download The App On The iOS Store
E-Edition

Today's Paper

11th April 2022

Read our latest newspaper by downloading our app from the link below.

Download The App On The iOS Store

Related Articles

Local News
Fleeing war, another Ukrainian family arrives in Gibraltar

11th April 2022

Sports
Gibraltar grabs historic three points in FIFA Futsal World Cup Preliminary Round qualifiers

10th April 2022

Local News
Artist Maribel Matthews to exhibit in Barcelona Biennial

10th April 2022

Features
Spring is in the air for GEMA in Bloom

10th April 2022

Contact Us

Find Us On Twitter

Gibraltar Chronicle (Newspaper) Ltd,
Watergate House,
Line Wall Road,
Gibraltar
GX11 1AA.
Tel: +350 200 47063

About Us

The Gibraltar Chronicle is a daily newspaper published in Gibraltar since 1801. It is one of the world's oldest English language newspapers to have been in print continuously. Our print edition and e-paper is published daily except Sundays.

Subscriptions

© Copyright Gibraltar Chronicle 2022